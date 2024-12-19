Birmingham Legion FC 2025 Schedule Released

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







Notes on the schedule:

- Following our preseason home match against Atlanta United, we will open up the season at Protective Stadium on March 8 against Loudoun United, followed by last season's points leader, Louisville City, on Match 15. It marks just the second time in club history that Legion FC's first two games of the season will be played at home.

- With the USL Jagermeister Cup including USL Championship clubs this season, Legion FC will have two home and two road games as part of the competition. Those games are 4/27 vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (H), 5/31 vs FC Tulsa (A), 6/28 vs Indy Eleven (A), and 7/26 vs Forward Madison FC (H).

- Because of the Jagermeister Cup scheduling, Legion FC will play FC Tulsa twice during the season, despite being in different conferences. Legion FC will also play Indy Eleven three times, including two road matches.

- Legion FC will not play four Western Conference teams during the regular season: Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, New Mexico United and USL-C newcomer Lexington SC.

- Legion FC will welcome 2024 USL-C Champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to Protective Stadium on 7/18. Birmingham won the lone 2024 meeting between the squads, a 2-1 home victory last July.

- 2025 season tickets are on sale now, with single game tickets to become available in January.

- Games and dates for the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be drawn at a later date.

2025 Birmingham Legion FC Schedule

DATE TEAM MATCH LOCATION

2/1 vs Atlanta United FC Preseason Friendly Protective Stadium

3/8 vs Loudoun United FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

3/15 vs Louisville City FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

3/22 at Detroit City FC USL Championship Keyworth Stadium (Hamtramck, MI)

3/29 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC USL Championship Highmark Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

4/13 vs El Paso Locomotive FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

4/19 at Hartford Athletic USL Championship Trinity Health Stadium (Hartford, CT)

4/27 vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC USL Jagermeister Cup Protective Stadium

5/3 at Tampa Bay Rowdies USL Championship Stadium TBA (Tampa Bay Area)

5/14 vs Rhode Island FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

5/18 vs Detroit City FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

5/24 at Miami FC USL Championship Pitbull Stadium (Miami, FL)

5/31 at FC Tulsa USL Jagermeister Cup ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK)

6/4 vs Indy Eleven USL Championship Protective Stadium

6/14 at Louisville City FC USL Championship Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, KY)

6/18 vs Sacramento Republic USL Championship Protective Stadium

6/21 vs Oakland Roots SC USL Championship Protective Stadium

6/28 at Indy Eleven USL Jagermeister Cup Michael A. Carroll Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

7/2 vs Charleston Battery USL Championship Protective Stadium

7/5 at Rhode Island FC USL Championship Tidewater Landing Stadium (Pawtucket, RI)

7/11 at North Carolina FC USL Championship WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC)

7/18 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

7/26 vs Forward Madison FC USL Jagermeister Cup Protective Stadium

8/2 at Phoenix Rising FC USL Championship Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium (Phoenix, AZ)

8/9 vs Hartford Athletic USL Championship Protective Stadium

8/23 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC USL Championship Protective Stadium

8/30 at Orange County SC USL Championship Champions Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA)

9/6 at FC Tulsa USL Championship ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK)

9/17 vs Tampa Bay Rowdies USL Championship Protective Stadium

9/21 at Indy Eleven USL Championship Michael A. Carroll Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

9/27 at San Antonio FC USL Championship Toyota Field (San Antonio, TX)

10/4 at Loudoun United FC USL Championship Loudoun United Stadium (Leesville, VA)

10/16 vs North Carolina FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

10/19 vs Miami FC USL Championship Protective Stadium

10/25 at Charleston Battery USL Championship Patriots Point Soccer Complex (Mount Pleasant, SC)

Birmingham Legion Football Club

2226 1st Ave. S

Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35233

