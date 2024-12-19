El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Schedule, Conference Alignment
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today its full regular season schedule and conference alignment for the 2025 USL Championship season, as well as dates for its inaugural participation in the recently expanded USL Jägermeister Cup.
The 2025 regular season will see Locomotive play its conference opponents in a home-and-home series for 22 games and then play eight matches against the opposing conference - four home, four away - to make up the 30-game regular season schedule. The recently announced expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup - which includes 38 professional men's clubs from the USL Championship and USL League One competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season - will make up the remaining four matches in Locomotive's schedule.
Full schedules and dates for both the regular season, playoffs and the USL Jägermeister Cup, as well as conference alignments and national broadcast agreements, are listed below.
El Paso's season will kick off with the 2025 Home Opener at Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 8, hosting 2024 USL Championship winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The Locos will then host regional rivals Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 15 before hitting the road to Albuquerque for the Derby Del Camino Real against bitter rivals New Mexico United on Saturday, March 22.
April will see Locomotive face off against two opponents for the first time. The Locos will take on new USL Championship side Lexington SC on Saturday, April 5 and on Saturday, April 26, the Locos will begin their Jägermeister Cup campaign against USL League One expansion side Texoma FC.
Notable 2025 home matches include the reverse fixture against New Mexico United on Saturday, May 3, a Copa Tejas match on Friday, July 4 against San Antonio FC, a first ever home match against 2024 Eastern Conference Champions Rhode Island FC on Saturday, September 27 and the final 2025 home match on Saturday, October 18 vs FC Tulsa.
As for notable road matches, the Locos will look to get their first win against USL League One side Union Omaha in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, July 26, visit North Carolina FC for the first time on Friday, September 12 and close out the 2025 regular season with a sure to-be intense Copa Tejas match at San Antonio FC on Saturday, October 25.
2025 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
HOME AWAY
Date Opponent Date Opponent
Saturday, March 8 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday, March 22 New Mexico United
Saturday, March 15 Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, March 29 Hartford Athletic
Saturday, April 5 Lexington SC Wednesday, April 9 Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, May 3 New Mexico United Saturday, April 19 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Friday, May 16 Indy Eleven Saturday, May 10 FC Tulsa
Saturday, June 14 Orange County SC Saturday, May 24 Las Vegas Lights FC
Friday, July 4 San Antonio FC Saturday, June 7 Oakland Roots SC
Saturday, August 2 Las Vegas Lights FC Saturday, June 21 Monterey Bay F.C.
Saturday, August 16 Monterey Bay F.C. Saturday, July 12 Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday, August 23 Sacramento Republic FC Saturday, August 9 Miami FC
Saturday, September 6 Loudoun United FC Saturday, August 30 Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, September 20 Charleston Battery Friday, September 12 North Carolina FC
Saturday, September 27 Rhode Island FC Saturday, October 4 Orange County SC
Wednesday, October 1 Oakland Roots SC Saturday, October 11 Lexington SC
Saturday, October 18 FC Tulsa Saturday, October 25 San Antonio FC
2025 USL CHAMPIONSHIP CONFERENCE ALIGNMENT
WESTERN CONFERENCE EASTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Birmingham Legion FC
El Paso Locomotive FC Charleston Battery
Las Vegas Lights FC Detroit City FC
Lexington SC Hartford Athletic
Monterey Bay F.C. Indy Eleven
New Mexico United Loudoun United FC
Oakland Roots SC Louisville City FC
Orange County SC Miami FC
Phoenix Rising FC North Carolina FC
Sacramento Republic FC Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
San Antonio FC Rhode Island FC
FC Tulsa Tampa Bay Rowdies
2025 USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP SCHEDULE
HOME AWAY
Date Opponent Date Opponent
Saturday, May 31 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday, April 26 Texoma FC
Saturday, July 19 Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, July 26 Union Omaha
2025 USL CHAMPIONSHIP BROADCAST AGREEMENT
The 2025 USL Championship season will be the second in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports following a league-record USL Championship Final broadcast that earned 431,000 viewers on the CBS Television Network. More details on the 2025 national broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
2025 USL CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS
At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs which will kick off on the weekend of Nov. 1-3, 2025. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format. The postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, 2025, with more details to be announced.
