Monterey Bay F.C. Announces Full 2025 Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - The United Soccer League (USL) Championship has officially unveiled the full 2025 schedule, which includes the debut of the Championship's league-wide participation in the USL Jägermeister Cup - marking the beginning of a groundbreaking interleague competition. Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) is set to play its usual 34 match campaign, though it will follow a slightly different structure to accommodate the incoming USL Jägermeister Cup. 30 matches will count towards the regular season table with the other four considered cup competition.

Monterey Bay opens the 2025 campaign away from home on Saturday, March 8 against San Antonio FC, with the club's highly-anticipated home opener at Cardinale Stadium taking place a week later on Saturday, March 15 against NorCal rivals Oakland Roots SC. The following month features a visit from the defending USL Championship Title Winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 12.

The Crisp-and-Kelp kick off the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup with two home matches in a week against USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday, May 28, and Orange County SC on Saturday, May 31. Regular season play resumes the following weekend, with league newcomers Lexington SC paying their inaugural visit to the Central Coast on Saturday, June 7.

In regular season play, Monterey Bay will face off against each Western Conference team twice (home and away) in addition to eight matches with out-of-conference opponents (four home, four away). The regular season finale for Monterey Bay will fall on Saturday, October 25 at home in Seaside against Las Vegas Lights FC. The playoff structure remains the same as the previous two seasons with the top eight teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs, a single-elimination bracket.

Monterey Bay closes out group play in the Jägermeister Cup with away matches against Oakland on Saturday, June 28 and League One's AV Alta FC on Saturday, July 26. The new cup will consist of six regional groups of six or seven teams. Each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. The Crisp-and-Kelp will be joined in Group 1 by AV Alta, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland, Orange County, Sacramento Republic FC, and Spokane.

The 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup will feature all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. Adding more meaningful matches to the annual calendar, the USL Jägermeister Cup includes fan-first modifications to encourage attacking soccer, such as penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final on the weekend of Oct. 1.

More information on 2025 theme nights will be made available soon. Fans can secure their spot for each regular season home match at Cardinale Stadium now by becoming a 2025 season ticket holder today. Visit www.MontereyBayFC.com/tickets for more information. Information regarding single-game tickets for the 2025 regular season will be made available at a later date.

