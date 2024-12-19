Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Release Full 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and USL Championship announced today the full schedule of the league for the entirety of the 2025 regular season.

The Switchbacks will play the Western Conference opponents in a home-and-away series for 22 games, and then play eight out of twelve teams from the Eastern Conference - four games at home, four away - to make up the 30-game schedule. The Eastern Conference teams that we will not battle in the 2025 regular season are Loudoun United FC, Miami FC, North Carolina FC, and Rhode Island FC.

Lexington SC is moving up from USL League One and will be a part of the USL Championship in the Western Conference.

Four games throughout the 2025 season will be the competition for the Jägermeister Cup, two home & two away. Those games will not go towards the USL Championship regular season.

With the USL Championship regular season being moved to 30 games and the Jägermeister Cup adding four games, Season Ticket & Flex will still have access to 18 home games, with the exception that Flex can not redeem vouchers for the 4th of July's match. Season Ticket Members have tickets to one pre-season match, 15 USL Championship regular season matches as well as two Jägermeister cup matches.

Make sure to mark your calendars for the Home Opener Match on March 15th as the Switchbacks go head to head against Detroit City FC. As the Switchbacks hold the reigning champions title, tickets for the home opener match are expected to be extremely limited.

Don't forget about the traditional 4th of July match as the team takes on Louisville. This 4th of July Extravaganza includes specialty foods and has one of the largest fireworks shows in Southern Colorado.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs which will kick off on the weekend of Nov. 1-3, 2025.The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format. The postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, 2025, with more details to be announced.

