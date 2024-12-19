2025 Schedule Includes Regional Rivalries, League Debutants and a New Shot at Silverware

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced the full schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, including group stage matches for the USL Jägermeister Cup. Republic FC will open its 12th campaign with a home contest against the 2024 Western Conference regular season winner New Mexico United on Saturday, March 8.

The Indomitable Club's regular season will feature a total of 30 matches, facing each of the 11 other Western Conference teams twice - once at home, once away - in addition to eight matchups - four home, four away - against Eastern Conference clubs. The regular season will run from March to October with a full slate of regional derbies and budding rivalries.

Following the season opener, Republic FC will host reigning league champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks on March 22. League newcomer Lexington SC will make its first visit to Heart Health Park on July 19. On back-to-back weekends in August, the Indomitable Club will take on its NorCal neighbors, Monterey Bay F.C. and Oakland Roots on August 9 and 16.

Republic FC's interconference contests include a road match against defending Eastern Conference Rhode Island FC on June 21, as well as home matches against 2024 Players' Shield Winners Louisville City FC (April 5) and Charleston Battery (October 5).

In addition to the regular season schedule, today's announcement also rolled out the group stage matches for the USL Jägermeister Cup, which has been expanded to include all 38 teams from USL Championship and League One in 2025. Republic FC will play host for its first two Cup matches, welcoming League One debutant AV Alta FC on April 26 and Las Vegas Lights FC on May 31, before closing out group play on the road against Orange County SC on June 28 and Spokane Velocity FC on July 26. Jägermeister Cup results will not count towards the regular season.

Additional details, including broadcast information and theme nights, as well as the U.S. Open Cup schedule, will be announced in the new year.

