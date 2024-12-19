Academy Players Continue to Show out at International Stage

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







It's been a busy first half of the season for Republic FC's youth squads. Building on last year's success in which three teams claimed the Northwest Division title in their respective age groups, the academy came out hungry in 2024, combining for a 57-10-15 record and a remarkable goal differential of +193, as well as claiming four tournament trophies.

And as the region's top players continue to impress among the ranks of MLS NEXT and USL Academy, Republic FC continues to lead local clubs for call ups to national team programs, including three recent invitations.

Sacramento's U17 squad has represented on the global stage in the past two months as goalkeeper Tumac Cerna-Herrera and midfielder Kevin Gonzalez both earned their first-ever national team call ups for Nicaragua and Guatemala, respectively. Through December, the U17s have earned eight wins, three draws, and just one loss, while posting seven clean sheets.

U16 defender Judah Fisher got his first taste of international competition, playing up an age group with Rwanda's U17 team for a recent training camp and qualifying matches for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations. After opening the year with a championship at the National Premier Cup, Fisher and the U16s have gone undefeated nine of their first 14 matches and are currently ranked fourth in the U16 MLS NEXT Northwest Division Power Rankings.

Tumac Cerna-Herrera

Kevin Gonzalez

Judah Fisher

Cerna-Herrera, Gonzalez, and Fisher now join the group of over 60 Republic FC Academy players that have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage.

