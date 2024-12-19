Academy Players Continue to Show out at International Stage
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
It's been a busy first half of the season for Republic FC's youth squads. Building on last year's success in which three teams claimed the Northwest Division title in their respective age groups, the academy came out hungry in 2024, combining for a 57-10-15 record and a remarkable goal differential of +193, as well as claiming four tournament trophies.
And as the region's top players continue to impress among the ranks of MLS NEXT and USL Academy, Republic FC continues to lead local clubs for call ups to national team programs, including three recent invitations.
Sacramento's U17 squad has represented on the global stage in the past two months as goalkeeper Tumac Cerna-Herrera and midfielder Kevin Gonzalez both earned their first-ever national team call ups for Nicaragua and Guatemala, respectively. Through December, the U17s have earned eight wins, three draws, and just one loss, while posting seven clean sheets.
U16 defender Judah Fisher got his first taste of international competition, playing up an age group with Rwanda's U17 team for a recent training camp and qualifying matches for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations. After opening the year with a championship at the National Premier Cup, Fisher and the U16s have gone undefeated nine of their first 14 matches and are currently ranked fourth in the U16 MLS NEXT Northwest Division Power Rankings.
Tumac Cerna-Herrera
Kevin Gonzalez
Judah Fisher
Cerna-Herrera, Gonzalez, and Fisher now join the group of over 60 Republic FC Academy players that have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024
- Academy Players Continue to Show out at International Stage - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Interest in Building Permanent Stadium at Howard Terminal - Oakland Roots
- Brooklyn FC Celebrates December Success with Team of the Month Awards - Brooklyn FC
- Birmingham Legion FC 2025 Schedule Released - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule - Las Vegas Lights FC
- 2025 Schedule Includes Regional Rivalries, League Debutants and a New Shot at Silverware - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Announces Match Schedule for Upcoming 2025 USL Championship Season - Orange County SC
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Schedule - Loudoun United FC
- USL Championship Reveals the 2025 Season Schedule - Miami FC
- Riverhounds 2025 Schedule Announced - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Schedule, Conference Alignment - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- North Carolina FC 2025 Schedule Announced - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 USL Championship Season and Jägermeister Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- LouCity's 2025 Schedule Announced Featuring Derby Week Home Game - Louisville City FC
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Release Full 2025 Schedule - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Indy Eleven Announces 2025 Schedule - Indy Eleven
- New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2025 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Announce 2025 Season Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- USL Championship Reveals the 2025 Schedule - USL
- Monterey Bay F.C. Announces Full 2025 Season Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Academy Players Continue to Show out at International Stage
- 2025 Schedule Includes Regional Rivalries, League Debutants and a New Shot at Silverware
- USL Adds Championship Clubs to 2025 Jägermeister Cup
- Sebastian Herrera Signs New Contract Ahead of 2025 Season
- Rodrigo Lopez to Return for Seventh Season with Republic FC