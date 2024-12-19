Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 USL Championship Season and Jägermeister Cup Schedule

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC, in partnership with USL Championship, has announced the 2025 season schedule. The season kicks off on March 8th with an away match against Southern California rivals Orange County SC. Oakland Roots will make their home debut at the iconic Oakland Coliseum on March 22nd with kickoff set for 7PM PT, hosting San Antonio FC to begin a historic three-game homestand over consecutive Saturdays.

The 2025 season features 30 USL Championship regular season games and 4 new group-stage Jägermeister Cup games, totaling 34 games, with 17 scheduled at the Oakland Coliseum. Oakland Roots will face rivals Sacramento Republic FC for the most anticipated game of the season at home on May 3rd and will travel to Sacramento on August 16th.

Oakland's second local derby will take place three times in 2025, starting with an away trip to Monterey Bay for the second game of the season on March 15th. Oakland Roots will then host Monterey Bay in both Jägermeister Cup and USL Championship league play on June 28th and August 30th, respectively. As part of the Jägermeister Cup, Oakland Roots will also travel to face two USL League One teams, AV Alta and Spokane Velocity. The final home game of the season will feature Roots hosting the new USL Championship side, Lexington SC on October 25th to round out the season.

"Schedule release day is one of the best parts of the early season," said Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "Being able to officially lock in on our first match and seeing the roadmap of the season, as well as knowing when we will finally get to play in the Coliseum in front of our fans, gives us tremendous motivation in our preseason preparations to be ready to represent Oakland on the field come March."

Oakland Roots SC will compete in a 12-team Western Conference that includes defending league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay FC, New Mexico United, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, and FC Tulsa. Oakland will play 22 Intra-Conference matches with Western Conference teams and 8 Cross Conference matches against Eastern Conference opponents. The top 8 teams in the Western Conference will qualify for the USL Championship Playoffs in 2025.

Oakland will compete in a 7-team Jägermeister Cup group that includes AV Alta FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Orange County SC, Sacramento Republic FC, and Spokane Velocity. Each team will play 4 group-stage games, with 6 group winners and 2 wild cards from across the Country advancing to the knockout stage for additional matches.

Limited single-game tickets will be available in the new year. However, you can guarantee access at the lowest price by securing a 2025 Season Ticket now. For more information about season tickets or planning your next group event with Oakland Roots, contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.

