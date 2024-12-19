LouCity's 2025 Schedule Announced Featuring Derby Week Home Game

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







The USL Championship on Thursday announced a 2025 Louisville City FC schedule consisting of 30 regular season games and four group stage matches in the USL Jägermeister Cup, an inter-league tournament also featuring clubs from League One.

LouCity kicks off its season away to the Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 8, before hosting Loudoun United FC in its home opener on Saturday, March 22. That will begin a campaign carrying high expectations for the boys in purple, who return the vast majority of their record-setting 2024 roster.

Another date to immediately circle on the calendar: Thursday, May 1. City will host neighboring Lexington SC - a newcomer to the Championship - two nights before the Kentucky Derby. The regional rivalry game at Lynn Family Stadium will be recognized as an official Kentucky Derby Festival event.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available now, including a Holiday Flex Pack that features a team-branded ornament while supplies last. Fans can visit LouCity.com/tickets for more information or call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to speak to a representative.

"We're excited to learn what our 2025 schedule looks like," said coach Danny Cruz. "We have a group of players going into 2025 that is a year more experienced with one another and that carries belief we can continue to push ourselves to be better. We are looking forward to the new challenges in the upcoming season and can't wait to get back on the field to show our fans something that they can be proud of."

Next year LouCity will play each of the Eastern Conference's clubs once home and away, plus select Western Conference teams once. In addition to the Lexington game, home highlights include a June 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, an August 9 visit from the Charleston Battery and an October 4 meeting with Indy Eleven. Rhode Island FC - the only club to defeat City last season at Lynn Family Stadium - returns for a playoffs rematch on Wednesday, June 11.

Amid the regular season, LouCity will play USL Jägermeister Cup group stage games April 26 (home vs. Richmond Kickers), May 31 (at Loudoun United), June 28 (home vs. North Carolina FC) and July 26 (at Lexington SC). A draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds that culminate with the final the weekend of October 1.

In league play, clubs will vie for top-eight finishes to advance to the playoffs. LouCity is also expected to participate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament and explore opportunities for international friendlies after last year hosting clubs from Germany and Mexico.

Game times and broadcast details will be released later with updated listings at LouCity.com/schedule, where fans can also sync games to their digital calendar.

The boys in purple enter a new year after last season raising the club's first Players' Shield, awarded to the league's regular season champion. LouCity matched the USL Championship's single season wins record at 24, plus set new team-highs in goals scored (86) and points earned (76). Twenty-one players from that squad are already under contract for 2025.

2025 Louisville City FC regular season schedule

March 8: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity

March 15: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity

March 22: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC

March 29: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC

April 5: Sacramento Republic FC vs. LouCity

April 19: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity

April 26: LouCity vs. Richmond Kickers*

May 1: LouCity vs. Lexington SC

May 10: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

May 17: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity

May 24: Monterey Bay FC vs. LouCity

May 31: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity*

June 7: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 11: LouCity vs. Rhode Island FC

June 14: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC

June 20: North Carolina FC vs. LouCity

June 25: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity

June 28: LouCity vs. North Carolina FC*

July 4: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LouCity

July 19: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

July 26: Lexington SC vs. LouCity*

August 2: LouCity vs. North Carolina FC

August 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery

August 16: Miami FC vs. LouCity

August 23: LouCity vs. New Mexico United

August 30: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity

September 6: Rhode Island FC vs. LouCity

September 13: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity

September 20: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

September 27: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity

October 4: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

October 11: LouCity vs. Miami FC

October 18: Orange County SC vs. LouCity

October 25: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic

* = USL Jägermeister Cup game

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.