FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 USL Championship Schedule
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - Three new opponents, rekindled rivalries and the league's introduction of the Jägermeister Cup await FC Tulsa in 2025.
The 34-match slate, released on Thursday, begins with an away clash on March 8 against Phoenix Rising FC before marking a four-match home streak across March and April. Its regular-season closes at home on Oct. 25 against league champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
Game times and broadcast details will be released later with updated listings at fctulsa.com/2025-schedule/. Fans can now secure their spot for FC Tulsa's 2025 season with season tickets, available at fctulsa.com/2025-season-ticket-memberships/, or by choosing from a variety of mini-packs, which allow you to pick and choose games throughout the season. For more details, visit fctulsa.com/mini-packs/.
For assistance or to speak with a representative, contact FC Tulsa at (918) 727-2231 during regular business hours or email tickets@fctulsa.com.
FC Tulsa's home opener is on Saturday, March 15, when it faces the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 25th time in franchise history. NASL staples, both squads collectively faced off in 18 NASL and NASL Indoor contests from 1978-1984 before rekindling their rivalry in the USL Championship ranks. The homestand includes dates versus North Carolina FC (March 22), Sacramento Republic FC (March 28) and Oakland Roots SC (April 12) before heading on the road.
The club's contest against Sacramento Republic FC marks one of two Friday home matches of the season, joining an Aug. 1 date versus Loudoun United FC.
FC Tulsa opens its first Jägermeister Cup on the road on April 26 against One Knoxville SC of USL League One. Its Cup home opener is slated against Birmingham Legion FC (May 31) and caps its home pair against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (June 28). Its group stage closes at Indy Eleven (July 26).
It also joins Forward Madison FC in Group 3. Each of the tournament's six group winners will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later.
FC Tulsa heads to Lexington on May 18 to face USL Championship newcomer Lexington SC before welcoming them to ONEOK Field on Oct. 4. Their first pair of clashes ever, Lexington SC joins One Knoxville SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC as squads kicking off their head-to-head history against FC Tulsa.
The club's summer months are headlined by a three-match, seven-day spurt in July. It opens at home against Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. on July 12 and 16 before going East to face the 2024 Players' Shield winner, Louisville City FC, three days later.
FC Tulsa's lone Wednesday home match falls on July 16, with Friday contests on March 28 and Aug. 1. Its remaining 14 home matches fall on Saturday.
The club opens its September at home against Birmingham Legion FC (Sept. 6) before a trio of away matches to close the month. It plays each Saturday of October, with three coming at ONEOK Field.
2025 FC Tulsa Schedule:
*, Highlighted - Jägermeister Cup Match
Date Opponent Venue
Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC Stadium
Saturday, March 15 Tampa Bay Rowdies ONEOK Field
Saturday, March 22 North Carolina FC ONEOK Field
Friday, March 28 Sacramento Republic FC ONEOK Field
Saturday, April 12 Oakland Roots SC ONEOK Field
Saturday, April 19 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field
Saturday, April 26 One Knoxville SC* Regal Soccer Stadium
Saturday, May 3 Orange County SC Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park
Saturday, May 10 El Paso Locomotive FC ONEOK Field
Sunday, May 18 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium
Wednesday, May 28 San Antonio FC Toyota Field
Saturday, May 31 Birmingham Legion FC* ONEOK Field
Saturday, June 7 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Heath Park
Saturday, June 14 Phoenix Rising FC ONEOK Field
Saturday, June 28 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC* ONEOK Field
Saturday, July 5 Miami FC FIU - Pitbull Stadium
Saturday, July 12 Las Vegas Lights FC ONEOK Field
Wednesday, July 16 Monterey Bay FC ONEOK Field
Saturday, July 19 Louisville City FC Lynn Family Stadium
Saturday, July 26 Indy Eleven* Michael A. Carroll Stadium
Friday, Aug. 1 Loudoun United FC ONEOK Field
Wednesday, Aug. 6 Monterey Bay F.C. Cardinale Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 9 New Mexico United ONEOK Field
Saturday, Aug. 16 Hartford Athletic Trinity Health Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 23 Orange County SC ONEOK Field
Saturday, Aug. 30 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field
Saturday, Sept. 6 Birmingham Legion FC ONEOK Field
Saturday, Sept. 13 New Mexico United Isotopes Park
Saturday, Sept. 20 Oakland Roots SC Oakland Coliseum
Saturday, Sept. 27 Indy Eleven Michael A. Carroll Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 4 Lexington SC ONEOK Field
Saturday, Oct. 11 San Antonio FC ONEOK Field
Saturday, Oct. 18 El Paso Locomotive FC Southwest University Park
Saturday, Oct. 25 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ONEOK Field
