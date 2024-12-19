FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 USL Championship Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Three new opponents, rekindled rivalries and the league's introduction of the Jägermeister Cup await FC Tulsa in 2025.

The 34-match slate, released on Thursday, begins with an away clash on March 8 against Phoenix Rising FC before marking a four-match home streak across March and April. Its regular-season closes at home on Oct. 25 against league champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Game times and broadcast details will be released later with updated listings at fctulsa.com/2025-schedule/. Fans can now secure their spot for FC Tulsa's 2025 season with season tickets, available at fctulsa.com/2025-season-ticket-memberships/, or by choosing from a variety of mini-packs, which allow you to pick and choose games throughout the season. For more details, visit fctulsa.com/mini-packs/.

For assistance or to speak with a representative, contact FC Tulsa at (918) 727-2231 during regular business hours or email tickets@fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa's home opener is on Saturday, March 15, when it faces the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 25th time in franchise history. NASL staples, both squads collectively faced off in 18 NASL and NASL Indoor contests from 1978-1984 before rekindling their rivalry in the USL Championship ranks. The homestand includes dates versus North Carolina FC (March 22), Sacramento Republic FC (March 28) and Oakland Roots SC (April 12) before heading on the road.

The club's contest against Sacramento Republic FC marks one of two Friday home matches of the season, joining an Aug. 1 date versus Loudoun United FC.

FC Tulsa opens its first Jägermeister Cup on the road on April 26 against One Knoxville SC of USL League One. Its Cup home opener is slated against Birmingham Legion FC (May 31) and caps its home pair against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (June 28). Its group stage closes at Indy Eleven (July 26).

It also joins Forward Madison FC in Group 3. Each of the tournament's six group winners will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later.

FC Tulsa heads to Lexington on May 18 to face USL Championship newcomer Lexington SC before welcoming them to ONEOK Field on Oct. 4. Their first pair of clashes ever, Lexington SC joins One Knoxville SC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC as squads kicking off their head-to-head history against FC Tulsa.

The club's summer months are headlined by a three-match, seven-day spurt in July. It opens at home against Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay F.C. on July 12 and 16 before going East to face the 2024 Players' Shield winner, Louisville City FC, three days later.

FC Tulsa's lone Wednesday home match falls on July 16, with Friday contests on March 28 and Aug. 1. Its remaining 14 home matches fall on Saturday.

The club opens its September at home against Birmingham Legion FC (Sept. 6) before a trio of away matches to close the month. It plays each Saturday of October, with three coming at ONEOK Field.

2025 FC Tulsa Schedule:

*, Highlighted - Jägermeister Cup Match

Date Opponent Venue

Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Rising FC Phoenix Rising FC Stadium

Saturday, March 15 Tampa Bay Rowdies ONEOK Field

Saturday, March 22 North Carolina FC ONEOK Field

Friday, March 28 Sacramento Republic FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, April 12 Oakland Roots SC ONEOK Field

Saturday, April 19 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field

Saturday, April 26 One Knoxville SC* Regal Soccer Stadium

Saturday, May 3 Orange County SC Champions Soccer Stadium at OC Great Park

Saturday, May 10 El Paso Locomotive FC ONEOK Field

Sunday, May 18 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium

Wednesday, May 28 San Antonio FC Toyota Field

Saturday, May 31 Birmingham Legion FC* ONEOK Field

Saturday, June 7 Sacramento Republic FC Heart Heath Park

Saturday, June 14 Phoenix Rising FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, June 28 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC* ONEOK Field

Saturday, July 5 Miami FC FIU - Pitbull Stadium

Saturday, July 12 Las Vegas Lights FC ONEOK Field

Wednesday, July 16 Monterey Bay FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, July 19 Louisville City FC Lynn Family Stadium

Saturday, July 26 Indy Eleven* Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Friday, Aug. 1 Loudoun United FC ONEOK Field

Wednesday, Aug. 6 Monterey Bay F.C. Cardinale Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 9 New Mexico United ONEOK Field

Saturday, Aug. 16 Hartford Athletic Trinity Health Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 23 Orange County SC ONEOK Field

Saturday, Aug. 30 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Weidner Field

Saturday, Sept. 6 Birmingham Legion FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, Sept. 13 New Mexico United Isotopes Park

Saturday, Sept. 20 Oakland Roots SC Oakland Coliseum

Saturday, Sept. 27 Indy Eleven Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 4 Lexington SC ONEOK Field

Saturday, Oct. 11 San Antonio FC ONEOK Field

Saturday, Oct. 18 El Paso Locomotive FC Southwest University Park

Saturday, Oct. 25 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC ONEOK Field

