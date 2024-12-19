Brooklyn FC Celebrates December Success with Team of the Month Awards
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Head Coach Jess Silva was named the USL Super League's Coach of the Month for the first time in December alongside numerous players earning Team of The Month honors, including:
Midfielder Sam Kroger
Defender Allison Pantuso
Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell
Coach Silva earned the recognition leading the team to two wins in December, including a 3-0 win against Lexington SC and a 1-0 win against Dallas Trinity FC. Brooklyn FC closed out the first half of its inaugural season at the top of the table, a full six points ahead of the competition.
Mackenzie George also received a Goal of the Month nomination against Lexington SC following fancy footwork and a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner. Purcell earned her spot as a goalkeeper after posting two clean sheets in the month.
Fans can vote for their favorite Goal of the Month on the USL Super League's account on X and Instagram Stories. The winner will be announced on those channels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
Brooklyn FC opens the Spring Season on the road on February 22 against Tampa Bay Sun FC. The team returns home on March 15 for a match against Ft. Lauderdale United FC. Fans can buy tickets to any three spring home matches at Maimonides Park and receive free tickets to the spring home opener on 3/15. Tickets are available for purchase here, and all matches are available live on Peacock.
For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
