DC Power Football Club Defender Susanna Friedrichs Named to the USL Super League December Team of the Month

December 19, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The USL Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that defender Susanna Friedrichs has been selected to the Team of the Month for December after helping lead the Power FC backline.

Friedrichs signed with Power FC on July 11 ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season. The 26-year-old has been a pillar in the Power FC backline and is the only player on the team to start in all 14 matches and has played 1,247 minutes this season. Friedrichs leads the team with 27 tackles won, 81 duels won, and 17 aerial duels won.

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Jasmine Hamid (FTL) - Player of the Month

F: Allie Thornton (DAL)

F: Natasha Flint (TB)

M: Shea Moyer (LEX)

M: Sam Kroger (BKN)

M: Addie McCain (FTL)

D: Jenna Winebrenner (DAL)

D: Julianne Vallarand (SPK)

D: Allison Pantuso (BKN)

D: Sabrina McNeil (FTL)

GK: Neeku Purcell (BKN)

