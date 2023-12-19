Reign Recall Forward Nikita Pavlychev

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced the recall of forward Nikita Pavlychev Tuesday from their ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

While on loan with Greenville, Pavlychev, 26, has suited up for 15 games and scored 19 points on seven goals and 12 assists. The 6-foot-7 attacker has also appeared in two games with Ontario this season and recorded an assist along with a plus-2 rating.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Pavlychev played in 14 contests with the Reign a year ago and scored three points on a goal and two assists along with a plus-4 rating. He also appeared in 36 games with Greenville last season and produced 45 points with 25 goals and 20 assists.

Ontario will close out its pre-holiday break schedule this week with a pair of contests in Abbotsford against the Canucks beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

