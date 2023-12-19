The Bridgeport Report: Week 10

December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Robin Salo's team-leading third game-winner of the season lifted the Bridgeport Islanders to a massive overtime victory against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night. The Islanders (7-16-1-0) improved to 4-1 past regulation and posted their second win of the season when trailing after two periods.

Salo snapped a hard wrist shot past Darien native Spencer Knight at 1:46 of overtime to cap a remarkable come-from-behind victory at Bojangles Coliseum. Kyle MacLean and William Dufour each scored a clutch third-period goal and added one assist, while Tyce Thompson had two assists, including Salo's setup on the winner. Bridgeport trailed Charlotte 3-1 entering the third period. Ken Appleby (4-4-0) turned aside 25 shots.

One night prior, the Islanders came up empty against the Checkers in a 3-0 loss. Knight made 23 saves to earn his second shutout of the season, both against the Islanders in consecutive meetings.

The Islanders finish their six-game road trip with another back-to-back set of games this weekend. Bridgeport will face the Hartford Wolf Pack (15-5-4-0) at 7 p.m. this Friday and the Springfield Thunderbirds (14-8-2-0) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday. The action can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

____________________________________________________________

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Dec. 22nd at Hartford (7 p.m.): The Islanders visit the XL Center in Hartford for the first time this season. It marks the second of 10 meetings between the Nutmeg State rivals and the first of five games in Connecticut's capital city. The Wolf Pack earned a 3-0 win on Nov. 10th in Bridgeport, receiving two goals from Riley Nash and a 37-save shutout from Dylan Garand.

Saturday, Dec. 23rd at Springfield (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders face the Thunderbirds on Saturday night before a brief holiday break. It's the fifth of a dozen meetings this season and the third of six at MassMutual Center. The series is knotted 2-2 and the home team has won each game so far. Matt Maggio recorded his fourth goal of the season in their last meeting on Dec. 9th, a 5-1 Thunderbirds win in Springfield.

____________________________________________________________

Ice Chips:

Extra-Time Excellence: The Islanders are 4-1 in sudden-death overtime this season. Their four wins are tied for second-most in the Eastern Conference behind Rochester's five and the Islanders are one of just eight AHL teams that have not been to a shootout. Four of Bridgeport's seven wins this season and both of their victories on the road have come past regulation. Robin Salo (twice) and Ruslan Iskhakov (twice) have scored the overtime-winning goals.

Mac'in It Happen: Kyle MacLean has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last seven games, vaulting to second on the team in scoring behind Ruslan Iskhakov. He is second to Iskhakov in goals (6), points (14) and multi-point games (5), and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (2). He has three multi-point performances over that span including Saturday's victory. Bridgeport is 3-2-0-0 when MacLean records at least two points this season.

Helgeson Hits #400: Seth Helgeson became Bridgeport's first ever player to reach 400 games with the team when he crossed that milestone on Friday. The 33-year-old is the club's all-time leader in games played (401) and has eight goals, 48 assists and 56 points over that span. He ranks fourth all-time in team penalty minutes (619). Helgeson, who is currently serving as Islanders' captain for the fourth straight season, played his 600th AHL game on Oct. 22nd against Hershey.

Quick Hits: All three of Robin Salo's goals this season have stood as game-winners, sharing third among AHL defensemen behind Dylan Coghlan (Springfield) and Lucas Carlsson (Charlotte)... Jakub Skarek made his team-leading 16th appearance on Friday night and remains the most active goaltender in the Eastern Conference with 948:38 minutes played... Bridgeport's penalty kill is sixth in the AHL (85.3%) and second on home ice (89.7%)... The Islanders have spent the fewest amount of time shorthanded (75) and on the power play (80) in the Eastern Conference... Reece Newkirk was reassigned to Worcester (ECHL) on Thursday, recorded one assist in two games with the Railers, and then returned to Bridgeport on Monday.

____________________________________________________________

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (14-8-8) suffered losses to the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens this past weekend, but remain third in the Eastern Conference with 36 points in 30 games. Bridgeport grad Brock Nelson had two goals in a 5-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday after he scored once in a 6-5 shootout loss to Boston on Friday. Nelson has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last four games and leads the team with 12 goals this season. Another former Bridgeport forward, Simon Holmstrom, scored his NHL-leading fourth shorthanded goal in a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks last Wednesday. The Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. tonight and face the Washington Capitals in D.C. tomorrow.

