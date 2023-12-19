Michael Hutchinson Signs Contract with Detroit
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michael Hutchinson
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday released goaltender Michael Hutchinson from his AHL contract. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings signed Hutchinson to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
Hutchinson has logged a 5-7-1 record with one shutout alongside a 2.98 goals against average and a .895 save percentage through 13 games with the Griffins this season. The 14-year-pro has appeared in 222 AHL games throughout 11 seasons and has a combined 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Hutchinson represented Team Canada at the 2022-23 Spengler Cup, posting a 0-2-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .896 save percentage. The 33-year-old has also suited up for 153 NHL games across 11 campaigns and notched a 57-61-18 ledger with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He had his best NHL season in 2014-15 with the Winnipeg Jets, showing a 21-10-5 mark, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Hutchinson was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
