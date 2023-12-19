Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Carries Three Consecutive Wins into Canada for Road Trip

December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Dec. 13 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Syracuse 1

The Penguins started their week by stomping out the Crunch on home ice. Rem Pitlick potted a power-play goal late in the first period, followed by second-period strikes from Jack Rathbone, Austin Rueschhoff and Matt Filipe. Filipe's goal was a shorthanded tally, the Penguins' second shorty of the season.

Friday, Dec. 15 - PENGUINS 4 at Utica 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton snapped Utica's four-game winning streak in style. After a scoreless first period, Will Butcher opened the scoring with his first goal as a Penguin. That was swiftly followed by Rathbone's second tally of the week. Peter Abbandonato added a man-advantage marker in the third, then sealed things up with an empty netter by Colin White.

Saturday, Dec. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Rochester 1

Alex Nylander starred in the Penguins' nail-biting win in the Americans' only visit of the season. Nylander set up Sam Poulin's opening goal, as Poulin returned from an 18-game injury absence. Then Nylander scored his 100th professional goal with three minutes left in regulation to lift Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton to victory.

The Week Ahead

Thursday, Dec. 21 - PENGUINS at Belleville

The Penguins' Canadian road trip starts in Belleville, as the Black & gold try to avenge an overtime loss on Nov. 4. The Senators are on a three-game losing streak, but they have picked up points in each of their last four home games.

Friday, Dec. 22 - PENGUINS at Laval

The last game before the holiday break is a showdown with the high-flying Rocket. The Rocket sit last in the North Division and allow the most goals against per game in the league (4.20), but they also score at a top-five rate at even strength, own the most shorthanded goals (8) and rookie star Joshua Roy.

Ice Chips

- The Penguins penalty kill ranks second in the league at 87.4% and has gone 16-for-17 (94.1%) over its last five games.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has scored 37 third-period goals, most in the league.

- Rem Pitlick is on a career-best eight-game point streak, amassing nine points (3G-6A) in that time.

- Ty Smith ranks tied for fourth among defensemen with 19 points (4G-15A).

- The Penguins are 6-1-0-0 this season when Alex Nylander scores a goal. Since he was acquired in a trade on Jan. 5, 2022 the team is 24-11-2-3 (.663) when Nylander scores.

- Magnus Hellberg's next net appearance will mark his 200th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 28 22 6 0 0 44 .786

2. Hartford 25 15 5 5 0 35 .700

3. PENGUINS 26 14 9 3 0 31 .596

3. Providence 27 13 10 2 2 30 .556

4. Springfield 25 14 9 2 0 30 .600

6. Charlotte 25 13 10 2 0 28 .560

7. Lehigh Valley 26 11 11 4 0 26 .500

8. Bridgeport 24 7 16 1 0 15 .313

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem Pitlick 26 7 13 20

Ty Smith 25 4 15 19

Alex Nylander 19 9 6 15

Sam Houde 12 4 8 12

Xavier Ouellet 24 1 11 12

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Magnus Hellberg 8 5-3-0 2.50 .917 0

Joel Blomqvist* 15 7-4-2 2.49 .907 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Thu, Dec. 21 Belleville CAA Arena 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Dec. 22 Laval Place Bell 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Dec. 18 (D) Owen Headrick Recalled from WHL

Mon, Dec. 18 (C) Jonathan Gruden Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Dec. 18 (RW) Marc Johnstone Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Dec. 19 (RW) Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned to WHL

Tue, Dec. 19 (RW) Tanner Laderoute Released from PTO

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.