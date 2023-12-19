Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: We'Re Going Going, Back Back, to Cali Cali

Upcoming Games (All time MST)

Wednesday, December 20: Tucson at San Jose, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22: Tucson at Bakersfield, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Tucson at San Diego, 7:00 p.m.

Back to Cali

The Roadrunners will embark on a three-game pre-Christmas road trip in their return to California against the San Jose Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors, and San Diego Gulls. This is the first of two times Tucson will face three different teams in a span of four days with San Jose on Wednesday Dec. 20, Bakersfield on Friday, Dec. 22, and San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 23. Tucson has a combined record of 3-2-0 against these teams and looks to gain more ground in the Pacific Division against three teams that have a combined winning percentage of .418.

Lenny Lightning:

Forward John Leonard had himself a weekend with three points (1 goal, 2 assists) against the Abbotsford Canucks and is now tied for the team lead with forward Josh Doan with four multiple-point games. In his multiple-point games Leonard has two goals and seven assists for nine points. In his last six games, John has scored in five of them, totaling eight points (two goals, eight assists) after having just four points in his first 18 games of the year. In total Leonard is fifth on the Roadrunners in scoring with four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 24 games.

Home Coming In San Jose

Including John Leonard, it was a reunion for defenseman Montana Onyebuchi and Broadcaster Jonathon Schaffer on Dec. 1 and Dec 2. at the TCC against the San Jose Barracuda. Now with Wednesday's game at Tech CU Arena, it will be a homecoming game for the two players and broadcaster as all three spent two seasons with the San Jose Sharks organization. The Roadrunners will also be hosting a watch party at their Official Watch Party Headquarters Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers with Food and Drink Specials offered with raffle items. CLICK HERE for more info.

Scoring Spree:

In the first six games of December, Tucson has cashed in 23 goals averaging 4.16 goals per game with scoring at least four goals in a period in three of those games. On Friday against Abbotsford, the Roadrunners spotted four goals in the second period, including two shorthanded goals in a span of just 53 seconds on the same penalty kill; marking the first time in team history that they have scored more than one shorthanded goal in a game. Tucson now has four shorthanded goals on the year which is tied for fourth in the league with the Milwaukee Admirals. Forwards Josh Doan and Travis Barron have the most goals in December for Tucson with four each. Doan still leads the team with 11 total which is tied for sixth in the league and ranked second amongst rookies.

Tight Pacific:

About a third of the way into the season, the top five spots of the Pacific Division are all within five points of one another entering the week and Tucson is right in the thick of it; currently tied at third with the Abbotsford Canucks at 30 points. With the Calgary Wranglers (34 points) being swept by the Barracuda on the weekend, the Ontario Reign, Tucson Roadrunners and Abbotsford Canucks have all gotten within four points of first place; while Coachella Valley is right behind at five. In the Western Conference, Tucson is tied for fourth place with Abbotsford and is tied at ninth in the entire league.

When They Return Home:

After the upcoming road trip, Tucson returns home on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds and San Diego Gulls. On Friday, Dec. 29, snag Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets and a $25 Gift Card to Rudy's HERE and $10 tickets for College Night with online offer, HERE. On Saturday, Dec. 30 Tucson will host Star Wars Night, CLICK HERE for Star Wars Ticket Package that includes ticket and Roadrunners Light Sword.

3, 2, 1 we're live!

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, with Kim Cota Robles and Arizona Daily Star Sports Editor Brett Fera are joined by Roadrunners Assistant Coach John Slaney as the team prepares to hit the road. In addition, a new episode of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast released on Sunday as Adrian Denny and Jonathon Schaffer discussed Tucson's series with Abbotsford, Teddy Bear Toss and the upcoming road trip to California.

