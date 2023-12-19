Admirals Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Wednesday
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Wednesday, December 20th when the team hosts the Iowa Wild at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
This special night has many facets to it including having ABCD as the featured charity for this year's game. Founded and grounded in Milwaukee in 1999 by legendary broadcast journalist Melodie Wilson Oldenburg, ABCD is a national non-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, WI that provides FREE, one-to-one emotional support to anyone impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis - patients, family, and friends. With 200+ volunteer Mentors around the country, ABCD creates truly personalized connections to provide hope, perspective, and encouragement when people need it most. All services are free, virtual, and available from the moment of diagnosis, through treatment, and into survivorship. ABCD supports all stages of breast cancer, including metastatic/Stage IV.
There will two special commemorative puck drops featuring Kathy Korducki, an ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Mentor, Board Member of the organization, and a breast cancer survivor and Shannon Egan, a senior executive at Traction Factory in Milwaukee, a breast cancer awareness and breast cancer support advocate, and also a breast cancer survivor.
In addition, the featured Traction Factory #MILhockey role model will be Dr. Leslie Waltke. Waltke is a physical therapist with a clinical mastery in cancer care and recovery and is proud to lead the county's largest cancer rehabilitation program for Advocate Aurora Health based here in Milwaukee. She is honored to be one of the founding members, and a current member of the board of directors for ABCD.
The team will auction off game-used, autographed sticks from the Admirals players that will use lavender and blue tape, the colors represented by Hockey Fights Cancer and ABCD, respectively. In addition, the players will have HFC themed nameplates for their locker stalls that will be signed and auctioned off. The money raised for these items will be donated to ABCD.
Fans can bid on all of these items at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
In addition the Admirals will have a moving pre-game ceremony featuring Admirals players, coaches, and fans with "I Fight For" signs that are personalized with the names of people who have battled or are currently battling cancer.
Started in 1998, National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united Players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions.
