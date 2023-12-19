Austin Czarnik Rejoins Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled forward Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

From Dec. 11-16, Czarnik competed in four games with the Red Wings and logged four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. In total, Czarnik has suited up for 15 games with Detroit this season, showing one assist, six penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. The Detroit native has gotten off to a fast start with the Griffins, as he has recorded seven points (3-4-7) in nine outings and registered a five-game point streak (3-3-6) from Oct. 13-Nov. 29. In games that Czarnik has competed in, the Griffins are 6-2-1-0 (.722) compared to a 3-10-1-1 (.233) ledger without him. A season ago, the 30-year-old posted 37 points (14-23-37) in 43 appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing five points (3-2-5) in 29 contests with the Red Wings. The ninth-year veteran has amassed 51 points (18-33-51) in 186 NHL games and 269 points (98-171-269) in 279 AHL outings. Prior to turning pro, Czarnik spent four seasons at Miami University of Ohio from 2011-15 and logged 169 points (46-123-169) in 159 career appearances.

