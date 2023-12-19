2023 Calder Cup Champion Lucas Johansen Loaned to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Johansen, 26, has played parts of six seasons with the Bears from 2017-23, and the native of Vancouver, British Columbia was part of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup Championship team. Last season, Johansen appeared in 40 games with Hershey, registering seven points (1g, 6a). In the playoffs, he had six points (2g, 4a) in 20 games, including the series-clinching goal in the Atlantic Division Finals versus Hartford.

In his AHL tenure with Hershey, Johansen has skated in 235 games, scoring 80 points (18g, 62a).

Johansen appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, posting one assist. He's skated in nine career NHL games with Washington, logging two assists. He was selected by the Capitals in the first-round, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:05 p.m.

