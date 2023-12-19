2023 Calder Cup Champion Lucas Johansen Loaned to Bears
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Johansen, 26, has played parts of six seasons with the Bears from 2017-23, and the native of Vancouver, British Columbia was part of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup Championship team. Last season, Johansen appeared in 40 games with Hershey, registering seven points (1g, 6a). In the playoffs, he had six points (2g, 4a) in 20 games, including the series-clinching goal in the Atlantic Division Finals versus Hartford.
In his AHL tenure with Hershey, Johansen has skated in 235 games, scoring 80 points (18g, 62a).
Johansen appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, posting one assist. He's skated in nine career NHL games with Washington, logging two assists. He was selected by the Capitals in the first-round, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night against the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. All fans are welcome onto the ice postgame to take part in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023
- Wranglers Weekly Roundup - Calgary Wranglers
- 2023 Calder Cup Champion Lucas Johansen Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Justin Sourdif Returns to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic Heads to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Michael Hutchinson Signs Contract with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Travel to Texas for Two-Game Series against Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Austin Czarnik Rejoins Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: We'Re Going Going, Back Back, to Cali Cali - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Carries Three Consecutive Wins into Canada for Road Trip - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.