Griffins Travel to Texas for Two-Game Series against Stars

December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Texas Stars // Tue., Dec. 19 // 8 p.m. EST // H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

GRIFFINS at Texas Stars // Wed., Dec. 20 // 8 p.m. EST // H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 7:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday and WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 1-3-0-0 Overall, 0-2-0-0 Road. Fifth and sixth of eight meetings overall, third and fourth of four at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

All-Time Series: 40-28-4-5 Overall, 19-16-3-1 Road

NHL Affiliation: Dallas Stars

Noteworthy: Against the Griffins last week during a two-game set, the four goals totaled by the Stars - the AHL's highest-scoring team - were the fewest they've scored in consecutive contests since the first two games of the season (3, Oct. 13-14). Entering last weekend, Texas had scored at least four goals in five consecutive games and in 11 of its previous 12 outings.

Kept at Bay: Last week, the Griffins welcomed the highest-scoring team in the AHL the Texas Stars for a two-game home series. Entering the week, the Stars were averaging 4.24 goals per game, which dropped to 3.96 goals per game after Grand Rapids held Texas to just two goals in both contests. Last Wednesday, the Griffins held the Stars to two goals for the first time in the past 12 games and held them to fewer than three tallies for only the fourth time in the opening 21 outings. Grand Rapids repeated that performance on Friday, holding the high-powered offense to just two goals. The four goals totaled by the Stars last week were the fewest they've scored in consecutive contests since the first two games of the season (3, Oct. 13-14). The Griffins will now travel to Texas to face the Stars for a two-game road series from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Long and Twisted Road: The Griffins head out on a four-game road trip that begins this week with a two-game series against the Texas Stars. Grand Rapids has not fared well away from home, as it is just 2-8-1-1 (.250) with a minus-19 scoring margin in foreign territory compared to a 7-4-1-0 (.625) mark at home with a plus-eight margin. Dating back to Nov. 17, the Griffins have won just one out of their last seven road contests (1-5-1-0). Grand Rapids' six points on the road through 12 games ranks third-to-last on the circuit, while its 15 points at home are tied for seventh.

Antti Up: From Oct. 27-Nov. 29, rookie defenseman Antti Tuomisto was sidelined for 12 games due to rehabbing an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old was reassigned to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) on Dec. 1 and exploded for six points (4-2-6) in five appearances, scoring three goals in a two-game span from Dec. 8-9. Tuomisto returned to the Griffins on Dec. 10 and continued his scoring run when he tallied his first AHL goal on Dec. 15 against the Texas Stars. Between the AHL and ECHL, Tuomisto has now logged four goals in his past four appearances and seven points (5-2-7) in as many outings. During his first pro season in the Liiga (Finland) with TPS in 2022-23, Tuomisto totaled 20 points (5-15-20) in 60 regular-season games.

Johnny Bravo: Last week, Swedish prospect Jonatan Berggren competed in four games in five days between the Red Wings and Griffins, registering a point in each outing. Berggren completed a similar feat from Nov. 29-Dec. 2, suiting up four games in four days in four different cities between Detroit and Grand Rapids (New York, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee) and totaling four points. The Enkoping, Sweden, product enjoyed a six-game point streak in the AHL (4-5-8) from Nov. 18-Dec. 5, which included a team-high three -game goal run from Nov. 18-26 and a team-best five-game assist streak from Nov. 24-Dec. 5. With a goal last Friday against Texas, Berggren now has 12 points (6-6-12) in his last 11 games with the Griffins. The 23-year-old is tied for second on the roster with 16 points (6-10-16) in 17 outings and has a combined 87 points (31-56-87) in 94 career AHL appearances from 2021-24.

Clutch Hutch: On Saturday, the Griffins signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Hutchinson, who was previously on a professional tryout contract, has logged a 5-7-1 record with one shutout alongside a 2.98 goals against average and a .895 save percentage through 13 games with Grand Rapids. The 14-year-pro has appeared in 222 AHL contests throughout 11 campaigns and has a combined 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Hutchinson participated in the 2017-18 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2018 AHL Second All-Star Team when he posted a 17-5-4 ledger, a 2.08 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 26 games with the Manitoba Moose. The 33-year-old, who represented Team Canada at the 2022-23 Spengler Cup, has also suited up for 153 NHL games across 11 seasons and notched a 57-61-18 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.