Chicago Pulls away in Third to Top Moose

December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (11-12-0-0) clashed with the Chicago Wolves (8-13-1-2) on Tuesday morning at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon.

Manitoba opened the scoring with less than five to play in the first period. Dmitry Kuzmin walked the line and found Wyatt Bongiovanni at the point. The forward fired a hard shot from the line that eluded Wolves netminder Antti Raanta. The Moose struck again less than 90 seconds later. Daniel Torgersson sent the puck down the ice. The disc caromed off the end boards and settled just outside the crease, which allowed Nicholas Jones swat it past Raanta. The Moose headed down the tunnel ahead by a count of 2-0. Oskari Salminen, who was making his second consecutive start for Manitoba, ended the frame with eight saves.

Chicago cut the Moose lead in half 47 seconds into the middle stanza. Josh Melnick found Nathan Sucese, who burned down the ice off the wing. The forward used the extra time and space and beat Salminen with a shot off the rush. The Wolves drew even at the 3:23 mark. With Chicago on the power play, Melnick found Sucese at the dot. The forward unleashed a heavy one-timer to the back of the net. The Moose responded and restored the lead at 8:39 with a power play tally. Chaz Lucius skated downhill and sent the pass to Jeff Malott. The winger quickly pushed it to the slot where Parker Ford was waiting to fire it past Raanta. The Wolves tied the contest for the second time with under seven minutes to play in the period. Max Comtois took the centering feed and found Chris Terry all alone off to the side of the net. The forward quickly tapped the puck into aa wide open cage. Manitoba took a 3-3 tie into the intermission, despite being outshot 12-5 in the middle stanza.

Chicago took the lead 7:25 into the third. With the Wolves on the power play, Matt Donovan put the shot on goal. Rocco Grimaldi found the rebound off the ensuing scramble and slid it past Salminen. The Wolves added some insurance with under seven to play in frame on Tyson Feist's first AHL goal. With 3:23 left on the clock, Salminen was pulled in favour of the extra attacker. Sucese completed the hat-trick into an empty net late in the contest to secure a 6-3 Chicago win. Salminen was hit with the road loss and finished with 22 saves, while Raanta picked up the win and made 18 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)

"I thought we fought hard. Any time you go into a road game tied going into the third you give yourself a chance to win. We took a lot of penalties and they got a couple on the power play. We have to tighten that up. They have a good power play, we talked about that before. We played hard and there's been times after losses this year where it has been 6-1 or 5-1. It wasn't one of those losses, but it's still disappointing to lose any time."

Statbook

Dmitry Kuzmin has notched assists in consecutive contests

Chaz Lucius has three assists his past two games

Parker Ford has notched three points (2G, 1A) his past three contests

Jeff Malott has posted assists in consecutive contests

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing and clash with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.