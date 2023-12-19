Justin Sourdif Returns to Checkers
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Justin Sourdif is headed back to the Queen City, as the Panthers have assigned the second-year pro to Charlotte.
The 21-year-old has 12 points (5g, 7a) in 17 games for the Checkers this season and is coming off a two-goal effort in Charlotte's last outing against the Islanders.
The Checkers have two more home games left on the slate before the holiday break, hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Thursday and Friday.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
