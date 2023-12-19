Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Lukas Svejkovsky has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has released forward Tanner Laderoute from his professional tryout agreement. He will also report to Wheeling.

Svejkovsky, 22, did not post any points with the Penguins since being called up on Dec. 4. However, the team went 4-0-0-0 in the four contests he suited up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Last year, the native of Point Roberts, Washington appeared in 47 games for the Penguins, posting three goals and 12 assists for 15 points during his rookie season.

Svejkovsky ranks fifth on the Nailers with 16 points. He has registered at least one point in 10 of his 12 games played with Wheeling this season, amassing six goals and 10 assists. Svejkovsky was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth-round (108th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Laderoute appeared in one game for the Penguins, making his AHL debut on Dec. 9 against the Providence Bruins. He did not record any points.

Laderoute has scored seven goals for Wheeling, which is tied for second on the team. The 26-year-old also owns the sixth-highest point total on the Nailers with 15.

Laderoute is in his first full season of professional hockey after a five-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Laderoute captained the Bulldogs during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, and he won the NCAA National Championship in 2018-19.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home games feature back-to-back tilts with the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30. Friday's game will begin at 7:05 p.m., and the club's last game of the calendar year on Saturday night is slated for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

