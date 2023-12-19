Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forwards Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Miroshnichenko, the Capitals' first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, has recorded 15 points (8g, 7a) in 27 games in his first season with Hershey. The 6'0", 192-pound forward leads Bears rookies in goals, assists and points and ranks tied for seventh among AHL rookies in goals. Miroshnichenko ranks tied for third among all Hershey skaters in goals, but his seven even-strength goals are the second most on the team.

Lapierre, 21, has recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 11 games with the Capitals this season. In 11 games with Hershey this season, Lapierre has registered eight points (2g, 6a).

Lapierre, the Capitals' first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hershey rookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night against the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. All fans are welcome onto the ice postgame to take part in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot. Purchase tickets for the game.

