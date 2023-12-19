2024 Core Hydration Classic Heads to Hartford
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The pathway to the Paris Olympics will run through Hartford, Connecticut, when the country's leading women's gymnasts compete at the Core Hydration Classic May 17-18 at the XL Center.
The 2024 Core Hydration Classic will be the final opportunity for women to qualify for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, held just two weeks later in Fort Worth, Texas. It is at Fort Worth that USA Gymnastics will name the U.S. National Team members who will compete for Olympic Team berths at the 2024 Olympic Trials - Gymnastics, June 27-30 in Minneapolis.
It all starts in Hartford.
"The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics," said USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs Stefanie Korepin. "We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season."
Hartford has been a successful host for past USA Gymnastics events, including the 2016 U.S. Classic and Senior Men's P&G Gymnastics Championships, which ran concurrently. Hartford was also the host to the 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships and the 2010 Visa Championships in 2010.
"We are thrilled to welcome USA Gymnastics athletes back to the XL Center," said Ben Weiss, General Manager of the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack Business Operations. "Hartford has a great history of hosting some of gymnastics' biggest events, and we can't wait to see so many athletes with Olympic dreams in the arena this May."
The 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford will also feature the 2024 Hopes Championships which highlights the next generation of women's artistic athletes in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age divisions on the national stage. The U.S. men's program will not participate in the 2024 Core Hydration Classic to optimize their preparations for the Olympic Trials and Paris Games.
All-session tickets for the 2024 Core Hydration Classic and Hopes Championships will go on sale after the new year. Visit corehydrationclassic.com for event information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023
- Wranglers Weekly Roundup - Calgary Wranglers
- 2023 Calder Cup Champion Lucas Johansen Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Justin Sourdif Returns to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 2024 Core Hydration Classic Heads to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Michael Hutchinson Signs Contract with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Travel to Texas for Two-Game Series against Stars - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Austin Czarnik Rejoins Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: We'Re Going Going, Back Back, to Cali Cali - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Carries Three Consecutive Wins into Canada for Road Trip - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 10 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Recall Miroshnichenko and Lapierre from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Lukas Svejkovsky Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.