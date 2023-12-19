John Lethemon Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lethemon logged 28:05 of ice time for the Griffins during his season debut against the Texas Stars in a relief role on Nov. 18, collecting 12 saves on 13 shots. The 27-year-old has appeared in 12 games for Toledo in 2023-24 and has accumulated an 8-3-1 record to go along with a 3.71 goals against average and a .863 save percentage. Last season, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, native was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year in the ECHL after posting an 18-1-3 ledger with four shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season games. The 2023 All-ECHL First Team member collected 14 consecutive wins with the Walleye last campaign, which set a franchise record and ranked as the third-longest winning streak in ECHL history, showing a 1.22 GAA and a .956 save percentage during the run.

