Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to Pro Tryout Contract

December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Alex Whelan to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 23 appearances for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators this season, Whelan posted 14-9-23 with 11 penalty minutes.

A 6'0", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Ramsey, NJ, Whelan, 26, posted 13-16-29 with 39 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 114 career AHL appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. In 26 career ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen and Atlanta spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Whelan supplied 16-11-27 with 11 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Prior to his professional career, Whelan registered 48-30-78 with 38 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 141 career NCAA appearances for Qunnipiac University spanning four seasons from 2016-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.