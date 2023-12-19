Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to Pro Tryout Contract
December 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Alex Whelan to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 23 appearances for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators this season, Whelan posted 14-9-23 with 11 penalty minutes.
A 6'0", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Ramsey, NJ, Whelan, 26, posted 13-16-29 with 39 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 114 career AHL appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. In 26 career ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen and Atlanta spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Whelan supplied 16-11-27 with 11 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Prior to his professional career, Whelan registered 48-30-78 with 38 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 141 career NCAA appearances for Qunnipiac University spanning four seasons from 2016-20.
