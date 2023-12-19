Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Series Preview

The Abbotsford Canucks will play their final home games of 2023 this week as they host the Ontario Reign for a pair of midweek matchups at Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford and Ontario have only faced each other once before this season, when the Canucks fell 5-3 in California on October 29th. Sheldon Dries and Nils Åman each had a goal and an assist in the game, while Nikita Tolopilo made 26 saves on 30 shots.

The two sides are locked in a close battle at the top of the Pacific Division, with just six points separating 1st and 6th place. The Reign have gone 15-7-2-1 to start the season, and have picked up points in three straight games. Ontario have also won nine of their eleven road games this season, tied for the second most road wins in the AHL.

Abbotsford have started their third season with a 14-8-2-0 record, winning seven of their twelve home games. That number is tied for sixth most in the AHL. The Canucks are also coming off of a 6-2 victory in Tucson, defeating the Roadrunners in Arizona for the first time in franchise history.

The Canucks lead the all-time series 8-3-2.

Brandt Clarke and TJ Tynan both lead the Ontario Reign in assists (21) and points (26), tallying five times each. The two goal leaders are Samuel Fagemo and Charles Hudon, each finding the back of the net 11 times this season. The rookie Clarke makes Ontario one of just four teams to currently have a rookie leading the team in points (Calgary, Lehigh Valley, Manitoba, Ontario), and are one of just two teams to have a defenceman leading them in points (Charlotte, Ontario).

Sheldon Dries leads Abbotsford in goals with 12, including five in his last seven games. Arshdeep Bains leads the Canucks in assists (19) and points (22). Linus Karlsson, Aatu Räty and Christian Wolanin have each registered 20, 18 and 16 points respectively.

Abbotsford have the fifth best penalty kill percentage in the league with 85.6%, while Ontario are tied for the fifth most powerplay goals (22) on the fourth most powerplay opportunities (110).

In goal for Ontario has been a split of David Rittich and Erik Portillo, however Rittich was recalled to the LA Kings on Friday. Portillo has started nine games this season, and has gone 8-1-0 in that span. Portillo's 2.15 goals against average is 4th in the league in qualified goalies, and his .924 save percentage is 5th by a qualified goalie. Ontario also recalled Jacob Ingham from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday.

Artūrs Šilovs and Nikita Tolopilo have been steady in the Abbotsford net this season, featuring in 14 and 10 games respectively. Pitching a .902 save percentage this season, Šilovs was announced as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November, going 4-1-0 and picking up a pair of shutouts last month. Tolopilo has also registered a .904 save percentage.

After this week's games, the Canucks are heading on the road for five games, visiting Calgary for a pair of games, then a stand alone game in Bakersfield before wrapping up with a back to back series in Coachella Valley. The team then returns home for a six game home stand featuring games against Tucson, Ontario and San Diego.

