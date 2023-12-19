Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 19, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.

Mast, 20, has appeared in 16 games with the Mariners this season, recording one goal and five assists. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has skated in one game with Providence this season.

The Bloomfield, Mich., native played for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL for three seasons from 2019-2023.

