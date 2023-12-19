Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues named Springfield Thunderbirds (American Hockey League) head coach Drew Bannister interim head coach, Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC named Dean Smith its new head coach, former NBA G League Stockton Kings player Chance Comanche and his girlfriend were arrested for the killing and kidnapping of a missing woman in Las Vegas, and the Indoor Football League team in Indianapolis announced it will be known as the Fishers Freight. Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, ECHL, Southern Professional Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League One, USL Super League, Major Arena Soccer League, NBA G League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, Pacific Coast League, Carolina League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the team has relieved Craig Berube of his coaching duties and named Springfield Thunderbirds head coach Drew Bannister interim head coach. Bannister will travel to St. Louis on and serve his first game behind the bench when the Blues host the Ottawa Senators. Bannister, 49, has spent the past three seasons with the Blues' AHL affiliate in Springfield, leading the team to a 93-58-19 regular-season record. The Belleville, Ontario, native has also guided the Thunderbirds to consecutive playoff appearances, including 2021-22, when they won the Eastern Conference and reached the Calder Cup Final.

John Kelly sits down with new St. Louis Blues interim head coach Drew Bannister ahead of his NHL coaching debut.

The American Hockey League announced that Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella has been suspended for 10 games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Texas on Dec. 9. Nardella was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials at 8:48 of the third period after using homophobic language.

The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct. During the suspension, Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days; he will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6.

"Hey Dad, how'd you score your first pro goal?"

Cleveland Monsters' rookie Justin Pearson unleashes the teddy bears for the first of his career

ECHL

The ECHL and its member teams mourn the loss and express their condolences to the family and friends of Fort Wayne Komets President Michael Franke, who passed away at the age of 63 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Franke was President and co-owner of the Komets for the last 33 seasons, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the hockey team while also representing the Komets in the ECHL as Fort Wayne's Governor. During his stint as President, the Komets collected seven league championships, five regular-season titles and 10 trips to the finals.

Komets co-owner Michael Franke passes away

Southern Professional Hockey League

Week 8 SPHL goals

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - December 4-10, 2023

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

During the Assembly of Members held in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, the QMJHL passed a resolution to officially change the League's name from Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. An English logo was also unveiled. The French logo remains identical. By doing so, the League wished to specifically incorporate the Maritimes within the League's brand identity. Most teams in the Maritimes Division have been integral members of major junior hockey in Eastern Canada for over 20 years, significantly contributing to the League's success since the expansion of the "Q" out East. "Recognizing the immeasurable contributions of our six Maritimes-based franchises to the growth of our League has been of paramount importance since I have taken on the role of Commissioner," commented Mario Cecchini. "Out of respect for our clubs in the Maritimes and their fans, it has been a priority for me to include them in the name of the League. The vote to change the designation was unanimous."

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Charlotte FC announced the Club has appointed Dean Smith as head coach. The 52-year-old former Premier League boss has signed a multi-year contract pending receipt of his visa. "I'm honored to be appointed as the next head coach of Charlotte FC and cannot wait to start preparations for the 2024 season," said Smith. "Throughout the interview process, it was clear that this is an ambitious club with the right ingredients for success and I'm delighted to begin a new chapter in Charlotte. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a project with so much potential to take to new heights in Major League Soccer. I'd like to thank Mr. Tepper, Zoran, Joe and the rest of the Charlotte FC leadership for entrusting me to lead this team and I look forward to meeting everyone involved with Charlotte FC."

Charlotte FC's new head coach Dean Smith sits down with Eric Krakauer for his first interview as HC. Smith details what he's looking forward to in joining the organization, his connections to the Carolinas, how he wants to help develop players, playing attacking football, and more.

Felipe Cardenas joins Scoreline to explain why MLS teams will not take part in the US Open Cup in 2024.

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC, the Bay Area's new women's professional soccer franchise in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has hired Jason Goodson and Angela Salem as the club's assistant coaches. The team also appointed Diego Restrepo as head of goalkeeping. All three coaches will support and work closely with head coach, Albertin Montoya. "Our three new coaching staff members bring extensive soccer expertise to set us up for great success in our inaugural season and I look forward to working alongside Jason, Angela and Diego to build a player-centric and fan-focused football club that is fun to play for and exciting to watch," said Albertin Montoya, Head Coach of Bay FC. "Our coaching team will further help empower our players to reach their full potential and support them as exceptional athletes and people before, during and after they play for Bay FC."

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman joins Attacking Third after the expansion draft to preview the upcoming 2024 season.

United Soccer League Championship

The United Soccer League (USL) announced that Palm Beach Sports Holdings LLC, led by polo superstar Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, have acquired the exclusive rights to bring professional men's and women's soccer teams to Palm Beach County, Florida. USL Palm Beach aims to field teams in both the USL Super League, the new professional women's soccer league launching in August 2024, and the USL Championship, the highest level of men's professional soccer in the USL pyramid. This initiative would establish the first professional soccer franchise in The Palm Beaches.

United Soccer League One

USL League One and the Charlotte Independence announced today the introduction of a new in-season cup competition for the 2024 season. This cup will provide a platform for fun new fan experiences and lay the foundation for potential future competition innovations. The cup is strategically aligned with a new, balanced schedule for the regular season. "The League Cup will add an exciting additional competition to our season," Head Coach Mike Jeffries shared. "The additional plus is the extra games against our local rivals to advance, which should foster great fan rivalries." The 12 USL League One teams have been divided into three groups. Each group consists of four teams structured to emphasize regional rivalries during the group stage.

USL League One introduces exciting new cup competition for 2024

USL Super League

JAXUSL, the group bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Northeast Florida, proudly announced today its official name, colors, crest and motto during a community celebration held at WJCT Studios in Downtown Jacksonville. The ownership group, including Tim Tebow, Fred Taylor, Ricky Caplin, Steve Livingstone and Tony Allegretti, unveiled its community-chosen name, Sporting Club Jacksonville - abbreviated as "Sporting JAX" - and additional club features to hundreds of civic, community and sports leaders, coaches, youth athletes and supporters during the event. "Our new club identity embodies the bold, inclusive Northeast Florida community that we know and love - and we are thankful for our supporters in Jacksonville and across the wider region for sharing their passionate recommendations on what they wanted their club to look like," said Ricky Caplin, Sporting JAX majority owner. "We are committed to being exceptional stewards for the club, while further establishing our new men's, women's and youth teams to represent our vibrant community. It's our goal to lift trophies while lifting every voice on the First Coast. We are Sporting JAX!"

JAXUSL announces club's new name and logo during ceremony

Major Arena Soccer League

Things you can do in just 5 minutes: Make a sandwich -

Walk the dog - Catch up with all things in the MASL with Alex Bastyovanszky

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

There is officially a name for the brand new Indoor Football League team coming to the new Fishers Event Center in March 2025. The team publicly known for two months as "Indy Indoor Football" will go by the Fishers Freight. The Freight nickname pays homage to the history of the team's new home in Fishers. Formerly known as Fishers Station and originally as Fishers Switch back in 1872, the railroad industry has played a massive part in the history of Fishers.

"The railroad is the reason the city even exists in the first place," said Hamilton County historian David Heighway in an interview with the Indy Star in 2020. The colors portray the same colors dawned by the Nickel Plate Road train that last rumbled through the streets of Indianapolis in 2015. The locomotive shown in the main logo is the original Nickel Plate Road train and the yellow lines hugging the train all-around are a main-stay throughout the overall Fishers Freight brand.

New Fishers indoor football team unveils name

Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announces the acquisition of previous XFL quarterback Jawon Pass. Pass, enters his IFL career having most recently played with the San Antonio Brahmas, after being selected by Pittsburgh Steelers legend and head coach of San Antonio, Hines Ward, in the 2022 XFL draft. The new Oilers' quarterback played three games with the Brahmas, going 10 for 20 through the air for 89 yards and an extra 20 yards on the ground.

Canadian Football League

With stockings needing to be stuffed and holiday gifting just around the corner, the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Red Tag have unveiled the 2024 schedule with season tickets for the upcoming campaign now available. "This past year established new highs for our great game and set new benchmarks for what fun, fast and entertaining could be," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "We couldn't be more excited to carry forward that momentum and energy into 2024 with brand new events, bigger thrills and more can't miss, unforgettable moments." The upcoming season will culminate in the crowning of the 111th Grey Cup champions from BC Place on Sunday, November 17, but a number of milestones dot the path to Canadian football's ultimate prize. Four warm summer nights at the stadium every week, the first-ever installment of Touchdown Pacific, classic holiday clashes, new chapters in storied Labour Day rivalries and more await CFL fans throughout 2024.

Top 10 Touchdowns of 2023

National Arena League

As the Bandits 25th Season of professional football approaches with the 2024 season, the Sioux City Bandits have announced their theme for the season as the "Legacy of Legends". Over the past 24 years there have been numerous legends to walk through the door, and leading up to the 25th season we will honor those legends. The Sioux City Bandits' rich history as the country's longest-running professional indoor/arena football team makes this theme extremely fitting. The organization started in the year 2000 as the Sioux City Attack and one of the first people signed to that organization was Offensive Lineman Erv Strohbeen. Strohbeen would go on to have a great career with the Bandits, and eventually join the coaching staff where he still serves as the Sioux City Bandits Head Coach and Vice President of Football Operations. In 2001 the Sioux City Bandits name was born with a long line of amazing players which will be highlighted this year.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Week 2: Top 5 Plays

Banner Raising Ceremony in Banditland

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Chance Comanche, a former G League player with the Stockton Kings from Los Angeles, and his girlfriend will face open murder charges in the death of a 23-year-old woman who had gone missing in Las Vegas,

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have released Chance Comanche.

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Catching Up With Osceola Magic point guard Mac McClung

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun guard and 11-year league veteran Tiffany Hayes has announced her retirement from the WNBA. In her first official statement on the Counted Me Out Podcast Tuesday, Hayes remarked, "[as far as the WNBA] this right here with the Connecticut Sun was my last season." Hayes spent her first ten seasons in the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream, before joining the Sun for her final season. The 5-10 guard was selected 14th overall by the Dream in the 2012 WNBA Draft out of the University of Connecticut. The Sun acquired her rights in a trade with the Dream on February 9, 2023 which sent Connecticut's No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft to Atlanta. Hayes then officially signed a one-year deal with the Sun on February 15, 2023.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

Effective immediately through the 2024 baseball season, the team will operate under the temporary name of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. Following the conclusion of the 2024 baseball season, team officials will unveil a new permanent identity. Although the organization will no longer be known as the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the team will proudly remain the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate under the current Professional Development League license. "For the last nine years, it has been an honor and a privilege to share one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports," said Oklahoma City Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "However, we're excited this new era affords us the opportunity to strengthen our connection to our community and reinforce that we are Oklahoma City's team."

No More 'Dodgers': Oklahoma City Baseball Club To Re-Brand

International League

In an announcement made by the Atlanta Braves, Gwinnett Stripers' manager Matt Tuiasosopo has been named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Tuiasosopo will serve as the third base coach under Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. Tuiasosopo, 37, becomes the second manager in Gwinnett history to be appointed to Atlanta's staff, joining Snitker, who ascended from Triple-A skipper to interim Braves manager on May 17, 2016. Gwinnett's 2024 coaching staff, including the club's next manager, will be announced at a later date.

Carolina League

Carolina Mudcats could move to Wilson

Frontier League

The New England Chowdahheads, Frontier League's newest professional baseball team debuting at Campanelli Stadium in spring 2024, has decided to change its name to the New England Knockouts. The newest addition to the Massachusetts baseball landscape decided to change its name to one that is hyperlocal to its fanbase in and around the city of Brockton, while also paying homage to its deep-rooted boxing history and legacy. The team originally hosted a contest on its social media pages in November 2023 where its former moniker was the favorite amongst the five finalist choices. The New England Knockouts will play their inaugural game on Friday, May 10, 2024, against the Ottawa Titans as professional baseball returns to Campanelli Stadium for the first time since 2011.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation, the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, conducted its inaugural player draft, with 35 collegiate standouts earning the right to compete for a spot to continue their careers as pros in the United States. The Columbus Fury owned the first selection and used it to select Asjia O'Neal from the University of Texas. She holds the Longhorns' career record with 594 total blocks and boasts over 900 career kills. Her athletic prowess runs in the family as O'Neal is the daughter of former NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal.

Hannah Pukis Among Six Oregon Ducks Drafted In Inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft

West Noble High School grad and former Purdue standout Maddie Schermerhorn was selected in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft by the Vegas Thrill

American Ultimate Disc League

Jacob Miller helped captain the Salt Lake Shred to their first championship game appearance in just their second season as a franchise, and claimed All-AUDL honors in 2023.

