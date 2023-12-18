New England Chowdahheads change name to New England Knockouts

December 18, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New England Knockouts News Release







The New England Chowdahheads, Frontier League's newest professional baseball team debuting at Campanelli Stadium in spring 2024, has decided to change its name to the New England Knockouts.

The newest addition to the Massachusetts baseball landscape decided to change its name to one that is hyperlocal to its fanbase in and around the city of Brockton, while also paying homage to its deep-rooted boxing history and legacy. The team originally hosted a contest on its social media pages in November 2023 where its former moniker was the favorite amongst the five finalist choices.

"Although our soon-to-be fans voted in favor of our team being called the Chowdahheads, we heard loud and clear from our partners and others from Boston, through Providence and all the way down to Hartford that we might be missing a key opportunity to name our team in honor of our Host City, Brockton's storied history of producing some of the best boxing talent in the world," said Nick Desrosiers, senior vice president and general manager. "Undefeated Heavyweight Champion Rocky Marciano, along with Marvelous Marvin Hagler who was trained by prolific Brockton boxing trainers Pat and Goody Petronelli, were synonymous with the sport during their respective careers and were proud to hail from Brockton. We would be remiss not to acknowledge that, so we chose a team name that salutes the city of Brockton and acknowledges its role in defining their careers and their dominance in the squared circle."

Due to the unique circumstances of the situation, the contest will honor two winners one for the Chowdahheads first submission and one for the Knockouts first submission. The New England Knockouts will play their inaugural game on Friday, May 10, 2024, against the Ottawa Titans as professional baseball returns to Campanelli Stadium for the first time since 2011. Tickets for the inaugural New England Knockouts 2024 season will go on sale soon. Please visit www.frontierleague.com for the full 2024 Frontier League schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.