Gwinnett Stripers' Manager Matt Tuiasosopo Named to Atlanta Braves Coaching Staff

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In an announcement made by the Atlanta Braves today, Gwinnett Stripers' manager Matt Tuiasosopo has been named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Tuiasosopo will serve as the third base coach under Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.

Tuiasosopo, 37, becomes the second manager in Gwinnett history to be appointed to Atlanta's staff, joining Snitker, who ascended from Triple-A skipper to interim Braves manager on May 17, 2016.

The first former Gwinnett player to manage the club, Tuiasosopo compiled a 210-215 (.494) record over 425 games during three seasons at the helm (2021-23). He ranks second in team history in games managed and third in games won.

In 2023, Tuiasosopo led the Stripers to a 70-78 record and a sixth-place finish in the International League West Division. Under his guidance, the Stripers set single-season records for on-base percentage (.350), walks (714), stolen bases (190), stolen base percentage (.848), and fielding percentage (.984).

Tuiasosopo had four seasons as a minor league manager overall, beginning in 2019 with Class-A Rome when he earned Atlanta's Bobby Cox Award for MiLB Manager of the Year. In addition to his 564 games between Rome and Gwinnett, he also served as the third base coach for the National League team during the 2022 SiriusXM MLB All-Star Futures Game, managed the Scottsdale Scorpions in the 2022 Arizona Fall League, and briefly joined the Braves as a fill-in third-base coach for three games from July 28-30, 2023.

"The Gwinnett Stripers congratulate Matt Tuiasosopo on his promotion to the Braves," said Stripers General Manager Erin McCormick. "While we will certainly miss his calm and steady leadership, passion for growing the game and developing players, and presence in the community, we are all excited to see him grow and thrive with Atlanta. Nobody deserves this opportunity more than Tui."

Gwinnett's 2024 coaching staff, including the club's next manager, will be announced at a later date.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

