Expanded Hours, Saturday Hours for Bisons Gift Shop at Sahlen Field

December 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons Gift Shop will have expanded hours for holiday shoppers looking to get that perfect gift for the baseball fans on their shopping list. The Gift Shop on the Swan St. side of the ballpark will be OPEN Tuesday-Fridays, 11am-6pm through Friday, December 22. The Gift Shop will also be Open Saturday, December 16 from 10am-5pm. There are even a limited number of 30-minute parking spots on Swan St. as you head towards Oak St.

Shop the full collection of Bisons caps, jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies & merchandise, including items from our Theme Night collections such as Hockey Night, Lacrosse Night, Buffalo Wings Baseball and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series. You can also purchase your Bisons Holiday Pack while at the ballpark and save as much as 67% on the perfect combination of Tickets and Exclusive Merchandise. Of course, you can also shop anytime at the official Bisons.com Online Shop. Happy Holidays!!!

