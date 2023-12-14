Oklahoma City's Triple-A Baseball Team Announces Brand Identity Transition Toward Unique and Local Name

December 14, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release









Oklahoma City Baseball Club logos

(Oklahoma City Baseball Club) Oklahoma City Baseball Club logos(Oklahoma City Baseball Club)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City's Triple-A baseball team will undergo a brand identity transition as the organization develops a fresh and local team name.

Effective immediately through the 2024 baseball season, the team will operate under the temporary name of the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. Following the conclusion of the 2024 baseball season, team officials will unveil a new permanent identity.

Although the organization will no longer be known as the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the team will proudly remain the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate under the current Professional Development League license.

"For the last nine years, it has been an honor and a privilege to share one of the most iconic brands in all of professional sports," said Oklahoma City Baseball Club President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "However, we're excited this new era affords us the opportunity to strengthen our connection to our community and reinforce that we are Oklahoma City's team."

Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes added, "Our Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City has been an incredible partner over the last nine seasons and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them for many years to come."

The process to develop the team's new permanent identity is already underway, with the organization previously hosting a series of meetings and focus groups with key community leaders and stakeholders to receive input.

While the team cultivates a new permanent identity, it will spend the 2024 season celebrating the franchise's history, which has been continuous since 1962. During every Sunday home game, the team will wear its City Celebration jerseys and hats, which were introduced in 2023 in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During every Thursday home game, the team will wear refreshed Oklahoma City 89ers jerseys and hats. Other theme nights scheduled for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

For updated team logos and graphics of the team's on-field apparel, please click here.

New team merchandise is now available at the Team Store at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and online at okcbaseball.milbstore.com.

The OKC Baseball Club will play its first home game of the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale, with single-game tickets going on sale in February. For more information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 14, 2023

Oklahoma City's Triple-A Baseball Team Announces Brand Identity Transition Toward Unique and Local Name - Oklahoma City Baseball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.