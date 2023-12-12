Chicago Wolves Head Coach Bob Nardella Suspended for 10 Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves head coach Bob Nardella has been suspended for 10 games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Texas on Dec. 9.

Nardella was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials at 8:48 of the third period after using homophobic language.

The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct. During the suspension, Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days; he will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6.

In addition, the American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee has announced that Chicago Wolves forward Dominic Franco has been suspended for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Texas on Dec. 9.

Franco received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.4 for accumulating his second game misconduct in the "abuse of officials" category this season. He will miss Chicago's game tonight (Dec. 12) at Iowa.

