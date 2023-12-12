Griffins to Host Texas for Two-Game Set

December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Texas Stars

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars) Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Texas Stars(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Texas Stars)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Texas Stars // Wed., Dec. 13 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS vs. Texas Stars // Fri., Dec. 15 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday and at 7 p.m. on Friday

Watch: AHLTV on Wednesday, WXSP-TV and AHLTV on Friday

Season Series: 0-2-0-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home. Third and fourth of eight meetings overall, first and second of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 39-27-4-5 Overall, 20-11-1-4 Home

NHL Affiliation: Dallas Stars

Noteworthy: Texas' Mavrik Bourque (8-24-32) and rookie Logan Stankoven (14-15-29) are ranked first and second, respectively, in the AHL for points, while Bourque also paces the league in assists and Stankoven leads the circuit in goals. The Griffins' next four games are all against the Central Division-leading Stars.

Home Sweet Home: The Griffins concluded their five-game road trip on Sunday with a 1-3-1-0 mark, which included three games in three days. Now, Grand Rapids returns home for a pair of contests against the Texas Stars. The Griffins have faired well at home, showing a 6-3-1-0 record with a plus-eight scoring margin compared to a 2-8-1-1 road ledger and a minus-19 margin. The Griffins have won four of their last five home games, dating back to Nov. 15. However, Grand Rapids will play just three out of its next nine games inside Van Andel Arena. Despite struggling to string together wins, the Griffins are just one point out of third place in the Central Division standings.

Simon Says: Defenseman Simon Edvinsson has 12 points (3-9-12) in his last 11 games and enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, which is tied for the longest run by a Griffin this season. Edvinsson exploded for his first two-goal game in North America on Dec. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals and logged two assists in consecutive games from Nov. 18-24. The 6-foot-6 defensive prospect ranks second on the team with 16 points (6-10-16) in 21 games. Edvinsson is also tied for ninth among AHL defensemen with 16 points and places fourth among blueliners with six goals. The Onsala, Sweden, native, who was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, saw action in nine NHL games with the Red Wings last season and scored two goals.

Great Tidings of Joel: After being held without a goal for the first 11 games of the season, Joel L'Esperance has started to find a rhythm offensively, scoring six goals in his last nine outings. L'Esperance broke his drought with two goals against Manitoba on Nov. 24 and now has scored three goals in his last four contests from Dec. 5-10, which included goals in consecutive games from Dec. 5-8. The Brighton, Michigan, native has scored at least 24 goals in each full AHL season since 2018-19, including 25 tallies last season for the Griffins.

Under Three is Key: Unsurprisingly, the Griffins have done well in games where they have scored four or more goals, going 6-1-1-0 (.813). Although, when scoring three goals or less the team is just 2-10-1-1 (.214). Grand Rapids has scored four or more goals in six of its last 10 outings. On the flip side, Grand Rapids is just 1-10-2-1 (.179) when allowing at least three goals, compared to a 7-1-0-0 mark (.875) when allowing two goals or less. In their last 10 appearances, the Griffins have allowed three or more goals seven times.

Add Him to the List: Last night with the Red Wings, Zach Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time in a 6-3 defeat at the Dallas Stars. The 29-year-old has competed in 308 NHL games across seven seasons and totaled 80 points (42-38-80) and a plus-33 rating. In 2022-23, Aston-Reese appeared in a career-high 77 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and accumulated 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Aston-Reese has seven points (4-3-7) in 20 games with the Griffins this season, making his Grand Rapids debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.