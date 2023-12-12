Lettieri Scores Twice, Adds Shootout Winner in Iowa's 4-3 Win
December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Vinni Lettieri scored twice and netted the shootout winner as the Iowa Wild came from behind to take a 4-3 shootout victory over the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday night. Jake Lucchini recorded two assists for the Wild in the win.
Iowa took the lead early in the contest. After a Wild power play expired, Lucchini spun the puck toward the net and Nic Petan lifted the stick of a Chicago defender. The puck slid through to Steven Fogarty, who set up Lettieri for a one-timer past the blocker of Adam Scheel (21 saves) at 3:33.
Rocco Grimaldi tied the game at 1-1 with a power-play goal midway through the first. Vasily Ponomarev's shot from the slot hit an Iowa defender and careened to the bottom of the left circle for Grimaldi to finish over Jesper Wallstedt (25 saves).
Chicago outshot Iowa 9-5 in the opening 20 minutes.
Nate Sucese put Chicago up 2-1 at 8:09 of the middle frame when he snapped a wrist shot under the glove of Wallstedt.
The Wolves carried the 2-1 lead and a 19-10 shot advantage into the second intermission.
Sammy Walker and the Wild equalized 7:33 into the third period. After Jujhar Khaira won the puck along the wall and set up Lucchini in the right circle, Lucchini threw a pass to the front of the net that Walker tipped home.
Ponomarev restored Chicago's lead just 37 seconds later when his turnaround shot from the left circle found the back of the net.
Iowa knotted the game at 3-3 on a 6-on-4 power play with 1:44 to play. After Petan set up Mermis at the point, Mermis teed up a one-timer that Lettieri blasted home to net his second goal of the evening.
Following a scoreless overtime, Wallstedt saved all three Chicago shootout attempts. Lettieri sealed the win with a shot along the ice in the bottom of the third round.
Chicago outshot Iowa 28-25. Each team went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa travels to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2023
- Lettieri Scores Twice, Adds Shootout Winner in Iowa's 4-3 Win - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Earn Point in 4-3 Loss to Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Weekly Roundup - Calgary Wranglers
- Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Host Bruins, Rocket, and T-Birds - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Coachella Valley Firebirds Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Teddy Bear Toss Week - Tucson Roadrunners
- Miner Stands Tall in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Edge Condors Late - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Kuzmin from Moose to Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Complete Trio of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Donate Record 10,869 Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic and Luka Profaca from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- Chicago Wolves Head Coach Bob Nardella Suspended for 10 Games - AHL
- Trio of North Division Opponents Await Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Join the Amerks for Freeze Fest, Presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on Friday, December 22 - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Griffins to Host Texas for Two-Game Set - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Clay Stevenson to a Three-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 9 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Phil Myers, Forward Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.