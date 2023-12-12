Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to Rockford
December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned Boris Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs.
Katchouk, 25, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season. He's also registered a +2 rating and 14 hits so far during the 2023-24 campaign. The winger has notched a total of 90 points (36G, 54A) in 167 AHL games across four seasons with the Syracuse Crunch.
Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
