Blackhawks Assign Katchouk to Rockford

December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned Boris Katchouk to the Rockford IceHogs.

Katchouk, 25, has recorded four points (2G, 2A) in 17 NHL games with Chicago this season. He's also registered a +2 rating and 14 hits so far during the 2023-24 campaign. The winger has notched a total of 90 points (36G, 54A) in 167 AHL games across four seasons with the Syracuse Crunch.

Rockford's next game is Friday, Dec. 15 when the Hogs meet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

