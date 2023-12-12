Join the Amerks for Freeze Fest, Presented by Seneca Park Zoo, on Friday, December 22

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans have partnered with Seneca Park Zoo for the first-ever Freeze Fest on Friday, Dec. 22 when the Amerks host Providence Bruins at The Blue Cross Arena.

The game is part of a season-long collaboration with Seneca Park Zoo to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"We are proud to partner once again with the Rochester Americans to bring awareness to the need to save sea ice, on which polar bears depend," said Seneca Park Zoo Society President and CEO Pamela Reed Sanchez. "This initiative has helped the Zoo provide critical funding to Polar Bears International for their research projects."

The first of its kind, the home-for-the holidays winter celebration features a color-changing cup giveaway to the first 3,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Seneca Park Zoo, as well as appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Freeze Fest festivities begin with a Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, where fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 Genesee drafts and the return of Amerks Amber Ale at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

Fans will be treated to a fun-filled night of giveaways and prizes, including autographed merchandise from the Amerks, Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, four club level tickets to the Sabres home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Dec. 30, and gift cards from various corporate partners.

The ZooMobile and members of Seneca Park Zoo will be on-site for the game to discuss and promote initiatives centered around the reduction of climate change. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

The Amerks will also wear special ice-cold jerseys along with matching socks for Rochester's final home game prior to the annual Christmas break. In addition to five jerseys being available for purchase via live auction immediately following the game in the Hall of Fame area, fans will have the opportunity to purchase the remaining jerseys through an online auction on DASH.

To access the auction, visit amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The auction opens at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 and will run through 11:30 p.m. the night of the game on Friday, Dec. 22. Winners will then be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society.

Fans can visit www.amerks.com/bidnow for more information.

