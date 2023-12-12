Jets Reassign Kuzmin from Moose to Admirals
December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Dmitry Kuzmin
Defence
Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus
Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L
Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in two contests for the Moose this season. The defenceman made his AHL debut on Dec. 8 in Calgary and recorded three shots in the contest. Kuzmin has also recorded two points (1G, 1A) in 10 ECHL games with Norfolk this season. The defender notched his first North American professional goal Nov. 5 against the Maine Mariners. Kuzmin was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Moose take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Dec. 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. It's the Moose Holiday Game featuring photos with Santa on the concourse. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
