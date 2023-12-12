Eagles Edge Condors Late
December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
A crowd of 8,533 saw a late PPG from the Eagles prove to be the difference.
The Bakersfield Condors (8-9-1, 17pts) surrendered a late power play goal and fell 2-1 to the visiting Colorado Eagles (11-9-3, 25pts) in front of 8,533 students on Field Trip Day. Philip Broberg (1st) scored the Condors lone goal to level the game at 1-1 and Jack Campbell stopped 32 of 34 shots.
Drake Caggiula (2g-8a in five games) and Cameron Wright (5g-1a in five games) each had assists on Broberg's tally.
The Condors are in Coachella Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m. Catch the game on iHeartRadio (AM 800 Fox Sports 800) or streamed on AHLTV.com
