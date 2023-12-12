Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Clay Stevenson to a Three-Year Contract Extension

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a three-year, $2.325 million contract. The first year of Stevenson's contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000), while the second and third years will be a one-way contract ($775,000). The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Stevenson, 24, has appeared in 13 games with Hershey this season, posting a 9-4-0 record to lead all rookie goaltenders in wins. He owns the American Hockey League's best goals-against average at 1.70 and ranks second in the league in save percentage at .934. His four shutouts lead the AHL, and he has won five of his past six starts, surrendering just eight goals in that stretch.

Stevenson spent the majority of last season with the organization's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 19-12-4 record over 36 games with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He also played in three games for Hershey in 2022-23, going 3-0-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He served as Hershey's third goaltender in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as the Bears won the franchise's 12th Calder Cup.

The native of Drayton Valley, Alberta was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract by the Capitals as an undrafted free agent on Mar. 28, 2022. Prior to turning pro, he spent one season at Dartmouth College in 2021-22, playing 23 games and collecting a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

