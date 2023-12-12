Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato

The Flames announced on Tuesday that they have recalled Nick DeSimone from the Calgary Wranglers.

In eight games with the Flames, the 29-year-old has four assists (4a) and is averaging 12:50 of ice time.

It's the second recall for DeSimone this season.

Additionally, the Flames have assigned forward Matt Coronato to the Wranglers.

Coronato has 18 points (8g,10a) in 14 games with the Wranglers this season, with a plus-9 rating.

