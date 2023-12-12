Wolf Pack Complete Trio of Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Matthew Robertson from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom from the Wolf Pack to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Additionally, Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Cristiano DiGiacinto to the Cyclones.

Robertson, 22, has appeared in 22 games for the Wolf Pack this season and recorded eight assists. The native of Edmonton, AB, is currently in his third season with the club. During his time in the Connecticut capital, Robertson has skated in 144 games and collected 42 points (6 g, 36 a).

He was selected in the second round, 49th overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Robertson has yet to make his NHL debut.

Lindbom, 23, has started two games for the Wolf Pack this season. He is 0-2-0 with a .854 save percentage and 3.62 goals-against average. The native of Stockholm, SWE, has also appeared in eight games with the Cyclones, posting a 5-3-0 record with a .890 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average.

He was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

DiGiacinto, 27, made his season debut in the Wolf Pack's 5-1 loss to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell on Saturday afternoon. The native of Hamilton, ON, is in his third season with the Wolf Pack organization. He has appeared in 84 games with Hartford during that time, scoring 25 points (9 g, 16 a).

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack this season, DiGiacinto has appeared in 14 games with the Cyclones. He has recorded 10 points (2 g, 8 a) and 19 PIMs.

DiGiacinto was selected in the sixth round, 170th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Wolf Pack on September 23rd, 2021.

