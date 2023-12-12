Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (9-11-1-1; 20 pts.) vs. Chicago Wolves (5-12-1-1; 12 pts.)

The Iowa Wild take on the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the final game of a four game homestand.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-51-7-3 (15-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-24-4-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa shut out Chicago 4-0 at Allstate Arena on Nov. 11... Steven Fogarty's goal at 7:30 of the first period stood as the game-winner... Carson Lambos scored his first professional goal... Iowa went 1-for-3 on the power play and held Chicago scoreless on six power plays

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

SHUTOUT STATS: Iowa has shut out Chicago in each of the first two meetings this season... The Wild had shut out the Wolves just twice in 90 games entering the 2023-24 season... Iowa has shut out a team three consecutive times during a season once in team history (Rockford, 2018-19)... The 2018-19 Iowa Wild shut out opponents in nine different games

SCORING FIRST: Scoring first has been key for Iowa in 2023-24... The Wild are 7-0-0-0 when scoring first and 2-11-1-1 when allowing the opening goal

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 13 straight games... The Wild are 6-6-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the six games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

PLAYER STATS

* Jesper Wallstedt has saved all 55 Chicago shots he has faced this season

* Daemon Hunt has eight points (1-7=8) over his last five games

* Adam Beckman has four assists in his last five games

* Beckman leads current Wild skaters with seven goals all-time against Chicago

* Dakota Mermis ranks third all-time among Iowa skaters with 10 assists against the Wolves

* Nic Petan has recorded a shot in every game he has played this season

* Zane McIntyre and Jesper Wallstedt have allowed just 33 goals in their last 16 starts

