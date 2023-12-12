San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic and Luka Profaca from Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled center Kyle Crnkovic and defenseman Luka Profaca from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Crnkovic, 21 (2/10/02), tallied 7-16# points with six penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 22 games for Tulsa this season, leading the Oilers in points and assists. Crnkovic signed a standard-player contract with the Gulls prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

The Calgary, AB recorded 111-178(9 points with 90 PIM and a +68 rating in 277 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds. He posted 30-38=68 points with 27 PIM and a +48 rating in 67 games with Seattle in 2022-23, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He added 3-11=14 points with 10 PIM and a +9 rating in 19 postseason contests, helping the Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the WHL's champion. Crnkovic led the club in Memorial Cup scoring, finishing the tournament with 5-3=8 points in five games and earning CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors. He also skated in 34 career WHL postseason contests, collecting 10-15=25 points with 16 PIM and a +10 rating.

Profaca, 21 (3/30/02), recorded 3-5=8 points, 22 PIM and a -2 rating in 18 games with Tulsa this season. He has also skated in one contest with the Gulls in 2023-24. In 2022-23, he recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13, 2022, at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18, 2022, vs. Grand Rapids.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 127 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

