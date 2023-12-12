Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Phil Myers, Forward Mitchell Chaffee from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Mitchell Chaffee from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Myers, 26, has skated in one game with the Lightning this season on November 14 at St. Louis, where he recorded two shots in 15:32 time on ice. The 6-foot-6, 219-pound blueliner has 154 regular season games of NHL experience, 12 games coming with the Lightning, and has posted eight goals and 36 points. In 19 games with the Crunch this season, Myers has recorded six assists and a plus-11 rating to lead all Syracuse skaters for plus-minus.

Chaffee, 25, is tied for the Syracuse lead for scoring this season with 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound right winger has two games of NHL experience, both coming with Minnesota during the 2021-22 season. He is looking to make his Tampa Bay Lightning debut as well as produce his first NHL point.

