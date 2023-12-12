Abbotsford Canucks vs Coachella Valley Firebirds Game Preview

The Abbotsford Canucks will begin their short, three-game road trip on Wednesday with a single game against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

Wednesday's clash will be the third straight game between the two sides, and their fourth meeting of the season. Abbotsford fell 8-3 in Coachella Valley back in October, before dropping two straight 4-2 games this past weekend in BC.

Picking up all four points over the weekend, the Firebirds sit two points behind Abbotsford, having played one fewer game. Just five points separate 2nd and 6th place in the Pacific Division, with Ontario, Tucson, Abbotsford, Coachella and Henderson in the mix. The Pacific Divison makes up seven of the top nine spots in the Western Conference standings.

The Firebirds have struggled on home ice this season, picking up just two wins in nine home games, tied for second fewest in the AHL. Meanwhile six of the Canucks' 13 victories have come on the road, including their last road win which was a 7-2 victory over Conference leading Calgary.

Abbotsford and Coachella Valley will enter the matchup in very similar form, with Abbotsford going 7-3-0-0 in their last ten games, with the host Firebirds going 6-3-1-0 in the same span.

Max McCormick and Marian Studenic were returned on loan from Seattle to the Firebirds just in time for last weekend's matchups, combining for three points (2G, 1A) across the two games. Studenic and Jaycob Megna have both since been recalled from loan and have returned to the Kraken. Joining them was goaltender Chris Driedger, who has played in 15 of the Firebirds 20 games this season, including all three wins against Abbotsford.

McCormick leads the Firebirds is tied for the team lead in goals (9) with Shane Wright, is third in the team for assists (10), and leads the team outright in total points scored (19). Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind sit 2nd and 3rd in points scored (18 and 17), and are first and second in assists (14 and 12). Shane Wright, who scored the game winning goal on Friday, is tied for third in goals scored by all rookies (9).

Sheldon Dries leads Abbotsford in goals with 11, and is riding a five game point streak (4G, 1A). Jack Studnicka is also riding his own five game point streak (6A), while Linus Karlsson has registered five points in his last four AHL games (2G, 3A). Arshdeep Bains is the current assists and points leader with 18 and 21 respectively.

In goal for Coachella Valley this season has been a healthy dose of Chris Driedger, featuring in 75% of the Firebirds' games. However following his call up on Sunday, the Firebirds signed Cale Morris to a Professional Tryout. Jack LaFontaine was also recalled from his loan to the Kanas City Mavericks, while Ales Stezka, who has made five starts on the season, remains on the roster.

Artūrs Šilovs and Nikita Tolopilo have been the only two netminders to feature for Abbotsford this season, playing in 13 and 9 games respectively.

After Wednesday's game in Coachella Valley, Abbotsford will finish up their road trip with a pair of games in Tucson against the Roadrunners on Friday and Saturday night. Abbotsford will return home for their final home games of 2023 against the Ontario Reign on December 20th and 21st. The Canucks will wrap up the calendar year on the road in Calgary on December 28th and 29th, and start 2024 with stops in Bakersfield and Coachella Valley.

