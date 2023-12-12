Miner Stands Tall in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Condors

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, while forward Tanner Kero scored the game-winning goal on the power play with only 43 seconds remaining in regulation, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 on Tuesday. Forward Oskar Olausson also found the back of the net in the win, as Colorado's penalty kill finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the afternoon.

The first period would see the Condors receive a pair of opportunities on the power play, while Colorado also earned one trip on the man-advantage. However, neither side would be able to take advantage and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

The Eagles would get on the scoreboard first, as Olausson buried a one-timer from the high slot, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge just 1:09 into the second period.

Bakersfield would generate an equalizer when defenseman Philip Broberg tipped home a puck at the side of the crease to tie the game 1-1 at the 13:15 mark of the middle frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Condors 18-6 in the period and headed to the second intermission with the contest still even at 1-1.

Colorado would earn a 5-on-3 power play for 1:10 midway through the third period but would be unable to put one past Bakersfield goaltender Jack Campbell. The Condors would also flip the script in the Eagles in the final frame, outshooting them 14-6 in the period.

Despite the lopsided shot count, a late power play for Colorado would allow defenseman Brad Hunt to fire a shot on net from the point. Kero would lunge forward for the rebound at the top of the crease, flipping the puck past Campbell and giving the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 19:13 mark of the final 20 minutes of play.

Bakersfield would the pull Campbell in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 win. The Eagles finished the day 1-for-4 on the power play, outshooting the Condors by a final count of 34-32.

