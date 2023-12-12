Wranglers Weekly Roundup

December 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers head into the week perched atop the Pacific Division with a 16-4-2 record and sit second in the AHL with 34 points, while their 0.773 winning-percentage leads the league.

Calgary is 3-1-1 in its last five games, following a 4-3 overtime setback to the Manitoba Moose in their most recent outing on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

They'll get set to head out on the road for a five-game swing heading into the Christmas break, which kicks off in San Jose against the Barracuda on Friday.

Last Three Games:

Dec. 10, MB @ CGY (OTL, 4-3)

Dec. 8, MB @ CGY (W, 6-2)

Dec. 3, CGY @ HEN (W, 7-4)

Dansk Delivering

Oscar Dansk has been a developing storyline since the start of the season.

With his battery-mate Dustin Wolf currently up with the Flames, it's been up to Dansk to shoulder the bulk of starts for the time being.

Wolf has been recalled twice this season and during those stretches, Dansk has proven to be a viable - and reliable - option between the pipes for the Wranglers. And his numbers back it up.

Dansk strung together five straight wins during Wolf's first NHL recall in early November, posting a .946 save percentage and a 1.80 goals-against average in that span.

This season, the Stockholm, Sweden native has a record of 6-1-2-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a 0.923 Sv% (8th in AHL).

Quotable: "It's still early in the season. I wanted to set myself up to have a good start and I believe I've done that." - Dansk on his strong start.

The Kid Is Alright

Rory Kerins has been on a tear of late, picking up seven points (5G ,2A) in his last four contests - including two game-winners - and has four GWGs to his credit this season.

The Flames' 6th Round pick (174th Overall) in 2020 is averaging a point-per-game this season, with 16 points (9G, 5A) in as many outings.

He leads the Wranglers with nine goals (T-1st), has notched the most powerplay markers (5) and has four game-winners so far - a team high this season.

Quotable: "He finishes in the right areas; he has good composure with the puck (and) he knows where to go to score goals." - Head Coach Trent Cull on Kerins.

A Tale Of Two Special Teams

The Wranglers finished the 2022-23 season boasting the best penalty-kill numbers in the league and it appears they've picked up where they left off in that regard.

At least, at home.

Calgary currently has the AHL's top-ranked PK on home ice, operating at 91.5% efficiency within the confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, while their PK is ranked 20th overall on the road at 81.8%.

As for the powerplay, the Wranglers roll into the week with the third-best road powerplay in the AHL, converting at a 25.0% clip with the extra-skater, yet they rank 29th in the league with a 12.7% efficiency rate on home ice.

Of note: The Wranglers have tallied two powerplay goals and two shorthanded markers in their last two games.

Wranglers Currently On Recall With The Flames:

(F) Connor Zary - 18 GP

(F) Martin Pospisil - 16 GP

(F) Matt Coronato - 11 GP

(D) Jordan Oesterle - 7 GP

(D) Ilya Solovyov - 6 GP

(G) Dustin Wolf - 4 GP

One Timers:

Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 22 games.

Adam Klapka is tied for the team lead with nine goals (18 points) and a plus-13 rating.

Dryden Hunt has averaged a point-per-game since joining the Wranglers with 14 points (5G ,9A) in 14 games.

Emilio Pettersen registered his 100th career AHL point on Dec. 8, 2023 against Manitoba.

Mark Pysyk was assigned to the Wranglers after signing with the Flames last week.

(G) Connor Murphy, (D) Will Riedell, (F) Mark Duarte were recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) and (F) Keltie Jeri-Leon was added to the roster on a PTO.

Quotable:

Trent Cull on the Next Man Up:

"A lot of new guys. I thought we were playing with some good composure with some new guys, with guys trying different positions too."

Mark Pysyk on playing his first game with the Wranglers:

"It was awesome out there. Fast, they play the right way.... It was fun to be a part of, for sure."

American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2023

